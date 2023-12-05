Who is ‘The Golden Bachelor’ contestant Faith Martin’s celebrity crush?

Now that 'The Golden Bachelor' is over, perhaps Faith can shoot her shot...

Gentlemen — it looks like Faith Martin is back on the market!

After losing his wife and high school sweetheart to illness, 72-year-old Gerry Turner signed on to be the lead of the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor, all in an attempt to find love for the second time (or maybe even the third time?) since her passing.

Beginning his journey on September 28 and concluding his journey on November 30, The Golden Bachelor follows the same format as the rest of the shows within Bachelor Nation (with the exception of Bachelor In Paradise), bringing together a group of senior citizens for a second chance at love, all while staying true to the classics: group dates, one-on-one dates, hometown dates, and of course, rose ceremonies. Because of this, Gerry was forced to let go of dozens of wonderful women week after week until he was down to just one, proposing to 70-year-old Theresa Nist at the end of the tear-jerking finale, as well as offering her his final rose — how sweet is that?

Unfortunately, one of the women who got the short end of the stick was 61-year-old Faith Martin, who was eliminated during her hometown date, just moments after Gerry met her entire family, as well as exchanged “I love you” with one another — yikes!

Naturally, Faith was left heartbroken, but after having a few months to heal from the breakup, fans of The Bachelor franchise have just one burning question: who is the next man on her radar?

In an exclusive interview with Bachelor Nation, the Washington native revealed her number one celebrity crush in a cheeky game of 20 questions. Spoiler alert — this man has a very different vibe than Gerry Turner…

Keep scrolling to see for yourself.

Image via ABC

In said game of 20 questions, Faith was asked who her number one celebrity crush is, and naturally, she spilled the tea.

She gushed, “I’m pretty sure I was supposed to marry Lenny Kravitz! I’m not sure what went wrong there. I never even got a chance to meet him!”

Will Martin and Kravitz finally cross paths now that The Golden Bachelor has come to a close? Only time will tell…

Nonetheless, fans of The Bachelor franchise can watch Faith’s journey on the beloved competition series from the very beginning (after all, she did receive the first impression rose on night one) by streaming the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor via Hulu ASAP.