Who is ‘The Golden Bachelor’ runner up Leslie Fhima’s celebrity crush?

With the inaugural season filming in August, premiering in September, and concluding in November, The Golden Bachelor has been a long time coming. With Gerry Turner finding his perfect match in Theresa Nist, ultimately breaking the heart of Leslie Fhima, the second place finisher has had quite a few months to heal from her devastating breakup and rejoin the dating scene.

Because of this, fans of The Bachelor franchise have just one burning question: Who is the next man on her radar?

Following the same format as the rest of the shows within Bachelor Nation (with the exception of Bachelor In Paradise), trying to find love on The Golden Bachelor was a rather unconventional process, leaving dozens of women like Leslie Fhima, Faith Martin, Ellen Goltzer, and more heartbroken and humiliated after getting dumped on national television. Nonetheless, these contestants are now in the public eye, and perhaps they can shoot their shot with someone even bigger and better than Gerry Turner…

In an exclusive interview with Bachelor Nation, Leslie revealed her number one celebrity crush — keep scrolling to find out who the mystery man is!

Image via ABC

While Leslie admitted during her journey on The Golden Bachelor that she had dated Prince in the past, contrary to popular belief, he is not her number one celebrity crush.

Instead her celebrity crush is David Duchovny, an American actor, writer, producer, and musician who is best known for his role as FBI agent Fox Mulder on The X-Files — hubba hubba!

Given that Leslie is now a single woman, could she actually have a chance with this hunk? Only time will tell…

While we wait to see if Leslie Fhima and David Duchovny connect with one another now that The Golden Bachelor has come to a close, fans of The Bachelor franchise can watch her journey on the beloved competition series from start to finish by streaming the inaugural season via Hulu ASAP.