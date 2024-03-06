Who is The Goldfish on ‘The Masked Singer’ season 11?

If there is one contestant who is bound to steal the show on The Masked Singer season 11, it is The Goldfish, with her performance being posted to YouTube prior to the premiere of the beloved competition series tonight (March 6).

As mentioned, The Masked Singer season 11 will premiere tonight on FOX — with Rita Ora replacing Nicole Scherzinger as a judge — and The Goldfish will undoubtedly knock the socks off of judges and viewers alike with her rendition of Olivia Rodrigo’s chart-topping hit, “Vampire.” According to The Masked Singer Wiki, “The Goldfish is dressed as a diva, having an orange bun hairstyle and prawn earrings. Her dress is entirely made up of gills, while her skirt is made out of her fins. Two additional fins are also on her arms.” Needless to say, she is equally as stunning as she is talented…

Given that her performance was posted to YouTube beforehand, fans of the franchise have already taken to TikTok to share their guesses as to who she could be, with @carpoolkyleoke — an expert Masked Singer and Claim to Fame decoder — getting a piece of all the action.

“Masked Singer fans, think you recognize this voice?” he prefaced, prior to diving into some observations of his own:

“She has a really bright tone, super nasally, but I’m definitely getting some musical theater vibes… I don’t think this is someone who is classically trained. At a few points in the song, she has some breath control issues… But at the end, she’s just so dramatic and theatrical.”

Because of this, fans of the franchise took to the comment section to share their predictions, with the most common culprit being High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens.

“It’s definitely Vanessa Hudgens” “That line ‘Vampiiiire’ TOTALLY VANESSA HUDGENS” “It’s Vanessa Hudgens. The fact that she sung Olivia Rodrigo and Olivia played her character in the reboot? It fits”

Other names that were proposed are Kristen Chenoweth, Trisha Paytas, Ashley Tisdale, and beyond, but we will just have to wait and see what the clues for The Goldfish will consist of on our television screens…

Be sure to tune into FOX tonight (March 6) at 8pm ET/PT for the premiere of The Masked Singer season 11, because it is sure to be a season to remember!