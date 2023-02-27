Who is the Mandalorian Sabine Wren?

When George Lucas came up with the idea for his own space opera in 1971, who could have predicted it would go so well? The 1977 film Star Wars was just the beginning. Its legacy lives on even after the sale of Lucasfilm to Disney in 2012. One popular addition is the Disney + series The Mandalorian which follows Din Djarin and his adorable son-like buddy Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) on their space adventures.

Season three is set to drop on March 1 and many are speculating on what will occur. Fans believe Sabine Wren, a popular character from Star Wars Rebels, was featured in the trailer. Before we get into all that, let’s take a look at who she is and if she could possibly appear on the show.

Sabine Wren’s origin story

The character of Sabine Wren first appeared on the Star Wars Rebels episode titled “Art Attack” which aired on August 18, 2014 on Disney XD. She is a human female who was born on planet Mandalore in the last years of the Galactic Republic. She is the daughter of Ursa Wren and Alrich Wren, which makes her part of Clan Wren of House Vizsla. Her parents trained her in the ways of the Mandalorian warrior culture. She is a lover of art and eventually uses it to unite others against the Empire.

When the Clone Wars ended, the Empire took over Mandalore and opened an Imperial Academy to train new recruits. Wren joined and excelled as an Imperial cadet. She even created a weapon that would go on to help the empire control the Madalorians race, but would later regret that decision. During her studies at the academy, she would discover the teachings of Cham Syndulla, a Twi’lek Resistance leader, and Fenn Rau, a Mandalorian Protector which would help open her eyes to the evils of the Imperial way.

Wren’s family did not agree with her rebellion against the Empire and they became estranged. The Empire went on to punish her family for her behavior regardless.

Rebel

After leaving everything she knew behind, Wren found work alongside friend Ketsu Onyo as a bounty hunter. She eventually joined Captain Hera Syndulla and the Jedi Kanan Jarrus on board their starship Ghost. This rebel crew did everything in their power to take down the Empire.

During one of these missions in the year 2 BBY, Wren discovered a powerful weapon called the Darksaber on the planet Dathomir. Although she initially resisted it, she learned to use it at the request of Fenn Rau. This weapon was instrumental in uniting the Mandalorian against the Empire during the Mandalorian Civil War. Wren united with her formerly estranged family, convinced them that the Empire was evil, and killed Gar Saxon, the Imperial Viceroy of Mandalore.

Last Seen

After liberating her people, Wren returned to her fight against the Empire with her crew on Ghost. This time they had their sights on freeing the planet Lothal. While they succeeded, it was not without a cost, Wren’s friend Ezra Bridger, a Jedi Padawan, was lost in hyperspace aboard the Star Destroyer Chimaera. Wren and Ahsoka Tano would leave on a mission to find him after defeating the Empire in the Battle of Jakku which is how the series Star Wars Rebels ended.

Ahsoka

The highly anticipated series Ahsoka is set to take place right after Rebels ended, making it a live action sequel. It was announced very early on that Australian actress Natasha Liu Bordizzo will play Wren. The show is scheduled to be released in the fall of 2023, so The Mandalorian will drop first.

The trailer debate

When audiences last saw Din Djarin in The Book of Boba Fett he was again headed out to space. This time he was on a mission to get some self-redemption. After winning the Darksaber, he revealed to the Armorer that Grugu has seen his face which goes against his creed. In order to rejoin his tribe, he has to visit the cleansing waters of Mandalore.



It can be inferred here that Din Djarin will be the one to unite his people again, since he wields the Darksaber and is heading to his people’s home planet. It can also be inferred that Wren will somehow be involved. After she freed Mandalore, she gave the weapon and leadership of the planet to Bo-Katan Kryze. Audiences do not yet know how, but the weapon was lost and the planet fell back into Imperial control. Wren is supposed to make her live action debut in Ahsoka, but many speculate it will happen in season 3 of The Mandalorian, which is why they claim to have seen her in the trailer. Time will tell.