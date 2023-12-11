Who is the rumored cast for the inaugural season of ‘Love Island: All Stars?’

The moment we all have been waiting for is finally here — Love Island: All Stars will grace our television screens this January!

Love Island: All Stars will replace the South African spin-off, which typically takes place in winter. In this iteration of the beloved competition series, fan-favorite islanders will make their return to the villa to try their luck at love for a second time (or perhaps even a third time) in a show unlike anything we have seen before, with Mike Spencer — the creative director of the Love Island franchise — spilling all of the tea in a statement.

“It has been rumored now for a while, but we are thrilled to finally confirm that we are making Love Island: All Stars early next year for ITV2 and ITVX. It’s set to be a must watch series seeing some of your favorite islanders from across the years heading back to the stunning South African villa to once again ‘graft’ as their search for love continues. I simply can’t wait!”

With the announcement of this soon-to-be hit show, Love Island viewers are left with dozens of questions, but one of said questions trumps them all — who will compete on the inaugural season Love Island: All Stars?

While nothing is confirmed, keep scrolling to see the rumored cast…

While it is impossible to confirm who will be a part of Love Island: All Stars for sure, according to sources like Cosmopolitan, The Standard, Goss.ie, and more, the following fan-favorite islanders will likely make an appearance.

Chloe Burrows — Love Island season 7

Faye Winter — Love Island season 7

Georgia Steel — Love Island season 4 and Love Island Games season 1

Joe Garratt — Love Island season 5

Kaz Crossley — Love Island season 4

Kem Cetinay — Love Island season 3

Liberty Poole — Love Island season 7 and Love Island Games season 1

Megan Barton-Hanson — Love Island season 4 and Love Island Games season 1

Michael Griffiths — Love Island season 7

Mitchel Taylor — Love Island season 10

Ovie Soko — Love Island season 5

Paige Thorne — Love Island season 8

Samira Mighty — Love Island season 4

Theo Campbell — Love Island season 3

Toby Aromolaran — Love Island season 7 and Love Island Games season 1

Fans of the Love Island franchise were also eager to see Maura Higgins make an appearance on this list, however, she squashed all of the rumors of her returning to the villa in a livestream on September 17.

“I’m never going to go back onto Love Island. I feel like I’ve done it once and I think once is enough and I’m a bit old for that. I feel like I’m really enjoying what I’m doing. I just don’t really want to go backwards, I want to look forward. Not saying anything bad about people that would do it again, but like, each to their own.”

While none of these names are confirmed, it is safe to say we will be keeping up with the official Love Island Instagram account until further notice…

Nonetheless, be sure to mark your calendars, because the inaugural season of Love Island: All Stars is coming this January — it is sure to be nothing short of spectacular!