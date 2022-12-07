Who is YouTube and TikTok magician Dan Rhodes?

Teenage magician Dan Rhodes recently appeared on NBC’s Today with Hoda and Jenna to talk about his book “The Magic” and share details on how he became an internet sensation.

The 19-year-old currently has a combination of 29 million subscribers on both YouTube and TikTok. Rhodes uses the apps to showcase various tricks with his family and friends. On Dec. 2, Rhodes revealed that he began learning magic tricks when he was 7-years-old.

He said,

“I was 7-years-old when I started learning magic tricks. Other than playing out and hanging out with friends, I just sat home learning how to magic in front of a computer screen.

When the show’s host Hoda Kotb asked how Rhodes’ peers reacted to his new talent, the star claimed that magic tricks helped him gain more friends because he could keep them entertained.

“The thing is, I used to a lot of magic tricks in school, and it kind of let me win over friends really.”

Further in the conversation, Rhodes opened up about his massive following on TikTok and YouTube. He currently has over 10 million followers on TikTok. While on YouTube, Rhodes has 19 million subscribers. He told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush,

“I am shocked. I think people may have made a mistake. I don’t understand it but I’m just really grateful. From doing silly magic tricks in my bedroom being seen millions of times.”

Rhodes released his book The Magic in August 2022 to give fans insight into his love for magic and how they too can be an inspiration by using their talents. Although Rhodes has been doing magic tricks for most of his life, the teenager became a household name in 2019 after performing on Britain’s Got Talent.

In the show’s audition, Rhodes sawed judge Amanda Holden in half.