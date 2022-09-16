Who plays Adar in ‘Rings of Power’ and where you’ve seen them before

Amazon’s highly anticipated fantasy series Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is finally here and fans are slowly getting to see their favorite characters make their way to the screen. The latest of these is one of the show’s villains, Adar.

While Adar was shown during the promotional lead up to Rings of Power, early in its run he was kept hidden but we now have our first real look at the character and for many, he will appear to be a familiar face.

Now that you’ve seen this character show up, here is some insight into who exactly plays Adar in Rings of Power and where you may know them from

Who plays Adar in Rings of Power?

Image via Prime Video

Fans finally got a good glimpse of Adar during episode four of The Rings of Power and now they can see that the character is played by actor Joseph Mawle.

Adar was first mentioned in episode three of the show, however, we didn’t get to see him in all of his glory until the next episode. This is one of Sauron’s key players who command the Orc forces so he is no joke. Having a character of this magnitude requires an actor of equal stature and that is where Mawle comes in.

What has Joseph Mawle appeared in?

Image via HBO

Fantasy fans will likely be familiar with Mawle for his appearance in arguably the most popular fantasy show ever, Game of Thrones. During the show’s eight-season run Mawle portrayed Benjen Stark appearing on several occasions.

Outside of this, he has also had a lengthy career in film, showing up in Birdsong, In the Heart of the Sea, Ripper Street, and plenty more. A complete look at Mawle’s acting career can be found on IMDb.