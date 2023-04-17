Who plays Fuches in ‘Barry?’

Ever since season one of HBO’s dark comedy series Barry, Monroe Fuches has been a menacing and manipulative presence behind the scenes, puppeteering many aspects of Barry Berkman’s assignments and overall life.

Naturally, Monroe “The Raven” Fuches makes his return in the recently-released season 4 premiere, with the titular hitman now incarcerated after an elaborate setup hatched by Jim and Cousineau. While no one is ever safe in the world of Barry, it’s safe to say that Fuches is likely to be around for the long haul.

Which begs the question – who is the actor that brings life to one of the show’s primary antagonists? Here’s everything you need to know about the man behind Monroe Fuches, as well as a brief overview of other shows and series you can find him in.

Monroe Fuches actor in Barry

Image via HBO

The real world name attached to Barry’s Monroe Fuches is none other than actor Stephen Root. Having made his acting debut in Crocodile Dundee II back in 1988 (via IMDb), Root has since gone on to build an extensive and storied Hollywood career for himself. Outside of Barry, some of his most prominent and notable appearances have been in Office Space, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, and King of the Hill.

However, Root’s role as Fuches perhaps arguably remains his career-best, at least as far as the upper echelon of industry accolades are concerned. Root earned himself an Emmy nomination for Best Supporting Actor at the 2019 award, while he also shared a Gold Derby Award with the ensemble cast of No Country for Old Men back in 2008.

You can catch Stephen Root’s stellar performance as one of Barry’s villains in all four seasons over on HBO Max.