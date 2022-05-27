It’s been a good few years for Star Wars fans.

Despite mixed reactions to the sequel trilogy, a pair of Disney Plus Star Wars series enticed fans back into the popular franchise, with both The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett stirring up plenty of hype. A new era of Star Wars may be upon us, with the consistent release of stellar — or at least thoroughly watchable — new live-action shows. This trend is set to continue with the release of Obi-Wan Kenobi, the latest Disney Plus series to delve into the broad Star Wars galaxy.

Obi-Wan Kenobi debuted its first two episodes on May 27 just two days after the franchise rang in 45 years since A New Hope released in theaters and changed the world of sci-fi forever. The series follows Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan as he lives in exile on the remote planet of Tatooine and works to protect the last remaining vestige of hope. Trailers always hinted that he would spend his time protecting a young Skywalker, but the first two episodes revealed that the series aims to focus on both Skywalkers, not just Luke.

The series is, predictably, focused primarily on the events directly surrounding Obi-Wan, which led fans to believe the majority of its plot would orient itself around Tatooine. The series is shifting things up, however, providing fans with plenty of Leia screen time as well. The first few episodes already gave fans a glimpse of the young Leia, and viewers can’t get enough.

Who plays Leia in Obi-Wan Kenobi?

Image via Disney/Lucasfilm

Obi-Wan Kenobi unveiled an approximately 10-year-old Leia, played by Vivien Lyra Blair of Bird Box fame. The talented young actress is already lending her acting chops to the role, portraying Leia in flawless Carrie Fisher fashion. Her character is clever and quick, with a biting wit and plenty of the same courageous and headstrong energy that made Leia an immediate fan favorite all the way back in 1977.

The addition of Leia is an unexpected twist on what fans expected from the show, but it’s a welcome one. The series is clearly setting itself up to paint a far broader picture of the galaxy then fans initially thought, providing background and greater context for a number of the franchise’s most popular characters. With the revelation that young Leia will be an integral part of the show, fans are even more excited to see what else Obi-Wan Kenobi has in store.

Fresh episodes of the exciting new series will release at 3am ET on Fridays, starting with the first two episodes on May 27. The remaining four episodes will drop on June 1, June 8, June 15, and June 22.