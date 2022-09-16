Amazon Prime’s crowning jewel The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is here, and so are the returns of some Middle-earth fan favorites and iconic characters.

One of the latest to trek into The Rings of Power is none other than the dark lord to end all dark lords, Sauron. But who plays the villain in the Prime series? Where else have we seen the actor?

Who plays Sauron in The Rings of Power?

Young English actor Anson Boon is widely believed to have been cast as Sauron, with a report from GameSpot stating Boon will be playing a younger version of Sauron known as Annatar, and was capable of shape-shifting. The producers have rejected this theory, but it’s not exactly a reveal you’d want to be known in public before airing.

An image went viral during a Comic-Con trailer showing an actor who was mistakenly credited as being Boon and being Sauron but was in fact actually actress Bridie Sisson. Producer Lindsay Weber did offer a hint of a greater backstory and importance to Sisson’s character but did not debunk Sauron showing up.

Who is Anson Boon?

The 22-year-old Englishman has previously only been in a select amount of roles and seems to be set to take on the mantle of Sauron in the Prime original.

His breakthrough came in 1917, before taking on a leading role in the television miniseries Pistol, a biopic of the Sex Pistols in which he played John Lydon. Boon also played Young Moritz in Shadowplay, and played a small role in the Sam Raimi-produced killer alligator movie Crawl.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime video, with it the most expensive television series ever made.

