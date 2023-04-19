Who plays Shandy in ‘Ted Lasso?’

The third season of Ted Lasso has treated us to plenty of fresh spins on the relationship dynamics of the characters we’ve come to know and love over the run of the series. It also introduced some newcomers to the extended circle surrounding the AFC Richmond Football Club and its relentlessly optimistic, albeit sometimes troubled manager, Ted Lasso.

One such newcomer is Keeley’s old friend and new hire at her public relations firm KJPR, Shandy Fine, who evidently has something of a wild streak and has often-murky motivations. Needless to say, fans have taken to Shandy as a supporting player in Keeley’s ambitious pursuit of getting out on her own and building a business. So, the question is, who plays Shandy in the third season of Ted Lasso? Here’s everything you need to know.

Shandy Fine actor in Ted Lasso

Image via Apple TV Plus

Ted Lasso’s Shandy is played by writer and actor Ambreen Razia. Her acting resume isn’t quite as extensive as some of her peers on the show like Jason Sudeikis and Juno Temple, and Ted Lasso may arguably be the most prominent role of her career, but she has made a number of notable appearances in other projects, including The Curse, Scrapper, and an episode of Netflix’s aggressively nihilistic and bleak anthology series, Black Mirror. According to her IMDb profile, Razia made her acting debut in 2015 in a theatre short featured in On Stage: Live from Television Centre. Razia is also credited as the writer on TV shows Hounslow Diaries and We Are Lady Parts, as well as a short titled Relapse.