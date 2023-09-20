Who plays Thrawn in ‘Ahsoka?’

Grand Admiral Thrawn arguably stands as the most popular Star Wars villain not to hail from the films. Deriving from the popular Thrawn novel trilogy, which began in 1991, the high-ranking Imperial officer – a member of the blue-skinned Chiss species – eventually made his official appearance in modern canon in the Star Wars Rebels animated series. Beginning in The Mandalorian season two, and then again in season three, he began to be mentioned in live-action, hinting at his comeback in later Star Wars titles.

Sure enough, Ahsoka – a Rebels sequel series in all but name – marks the Grand Admiral’s grand debut in live-action. Specifically, after being teased through prior episodes, the uber-antagonist appears in the cyan flesh in the Rosario Dawson vehicle’s sixth episode. Who’s playing Thrawn underneath all that blue-hued skin and CGI is something folks have been wondering ever since that Ahsoka trailer unveiled our first look at him. So who is the man behind the Thrawn?

Which actor stars as Grand Admiral Thrawn in live-action?

One thing’s for sure. Ahsoka is not skimping on the familiar faces. While certain beloved characters have been recast as they transition from animation to live-action – with Mary Elizabeth Winstead taking over as Hera and Natasha Liu Bordizzo starring as Sabine Wren, for example – other iconic performers have gotten the chance to return to their own roles. Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker being one of the two most notable.

The other is Grand Admiral Thrawn, as Star Wars Rebels voice actor Lars Mikkelsen was invited back to reprise the character he originated in animation. That’s likely because Mikkelsen is a familiar face, not just a voice, on our screens, with numerous appearances in other legendary TV series. Not to mention being part of a celebrated acting dynasty.

Mikkelsen is a Danish actor and the older brother of Mads Mikkelsen. He started his career in 1997 and appeared in multiple Danish TV shows and films before entering Hollywood. He appeared in two episodes of BBC’s Sherlock, starring Benedict Cumberbatch. He also had recurring roles in Netflix’s House of Cards as Viktor Petrov and The Witcher as Stregobor.

Despite his illustrious resume, Mikkelsen’s arrivals Thrawn in live-action likely means that his ongoing Star Wars role will remain the most popular and celebrated role of his career.