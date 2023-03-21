Who plays Trent Crimm in ‘Ted Lasso?’

Ted Lasso has returned for a third season, which means we can finally pick up where we left off with all of our fan-favorite characters and discover whether or not AFC Richmond are able to continue improving and make something of their promotion back into the Premier League under the leadership of the show’s titular optimistic coach.

In the season three premiere, we caught up with most of the big characters in the show – Ted, Coach Beard, Roy, Keeley, Nate, Rebecca, Rupert, and the AFC Richmond squad, but one notable absence in the season so far has been Trent Crimm, formerly of The Independent.

While Ted and Trent’s relationship got off to an icy start when the mustachioed American coach first landed on British soil, Ted’s infectious optimism and niceness eventually wore down the bitter journalist, and they became unlikely friends. Out of respect for Ted, Trent notifies him when he is about to publish a scathing article about his panic attacks, and leaks his source.

Of course, this leads to Trent being fired from The Independent, only to be replaced in the AFC Richmond press room by Marcus Adebayo at the publication. We miss Trent dearly, but who exactly plays him? And will he make a return in season three? Read on.

Trent Crimm’s actor in Ted Lasso

Image via Apple TV Plus

Trent Crimm, The (formerly) Independent is portrayed by English actor James Lance. At 48 years of age, Lance has been active in the film and television industry since the ’90s, and outside of Ted Lasso, is most prominently known for his roles in Northern Soul, Bronson, Marie Antoinette, and Bel Ami.

James Lance was a nominee at the 2022 Emmy Awards for his role as the enigmatic journalist in Ted Lasso in the Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series category. Lance has had many roles in both live action and voiceover, winning the Best Voice Actor award at the 2022 Overcome Film Festival in The Mountain short.

We’re hoping to see James Lance reprise his role as Trent Crimm and find out what he’s been up to since The Independent fired him, but we’ll have to wait and see if he pops up a little later in Ted Lasso season three. New episodes are currently airing weekly on Apple TV Plus.