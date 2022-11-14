Who plays young Beth on ‘Yellowstone?’

Yellowstone‘s exciting storyline is fleshed out with interesting characters who lay it all on the line to perfect the writing that Taylor Sheridan brings to the table. Kelly Reilly breathes life into Beth Dutton, full of fire, vengeance, and unmatched power and potential.

Of course, with a multifaceted storyline comes the need for flashbacks and versions of these characters that existed “before.” Before the now, before life got so confusing and complicated to fight through, those stories are important too, as are the characters who breathe life into them.

Beth Dutton is as impactful as an adult as she was as a child, and both actresses who breathe life into the character know the weight on their shoulders as they play her. She’s a grey area character, someone who isn’t sitting on just one side of the moral playing field, and that in itself makes her very interesting. So just who plays a young Beth Dutton? Get comfortable in your best Yellowstone gear because we’re riding in with everything you need to know.

Who is the actress behind Yellowstone‘s young Beth?

Credit: Paramount

Young Beth Dutton is brought to life by Kylie Rogers, an actress as talented as she is sweet. Of course, we’ve seen a spicy side of young Beth in the series, but we’ve also seen her struggle through heartache and pain like it’s a familiar friend. Her talents are unmatched, and when we think of who embodies young Beth best, we could think of no one better suited for the job.

Rogers has shared snaps into the making of young Beth, but it’s nothing like seeing her in the series. We’ve seen her interact with John Dutton, Jamie Dutton, and even her late mother, Evelyn; she carries her scenes with grace, grit, heartache, and healing.

She had a complicated relationship with her mother, and Evelyn blamed Beth for her passing in her dying breaths. It’s just another circumstance she struggled through as she grew up without a safety net. Her father, John Dutton, apologized for that idea in more recent episodes: for being the kind of dad that Beth felt she couldn’t turn to in her time of need.

Beth of today assures him that she knows now, but her pain is something they carry together. Her scenes with him are always bittersweet, as are those with a younger Jamie. They might have a tumultuous relationship now, but there was once love there, as hard as it is to reason with that thought now.

Will we see more young Beth this season?

Credit: Paramount

Viewers who love a young Beth are in luck; we’ll see more of her in season five of Yellowstone as the heartbreaking secret that Beth carries with her now unfolds. That also means that we’ll see a more emotional and strained relationship between young Beth and those around her, including her now-husband Rip Wheeler. The two have been through a lot together and traveled down a winding road, and we can’t wait to see how Rogers acts out those scenes alongside Kyle Red Silverstein — young Rip.

Where else can you see the actress?

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

If you’d like to see more of Rogers, you can check her out in several projects outside of the Yellowstone realm, where she acts with as much passion and zest for life as she does when she embodies Beth Dutton.

Some of her other work includes Home Before Dark, Cheaper by the Dozen (2022), Into the Dark, What Comes Around Goes Around, and The Whispers.

Of course, you can keep tuning into the fifth season of Yellowstone as new episodes air each Sunday at 8pm to see her snark, sass, and grace as Beth.