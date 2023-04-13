Who plays young Winston Scott in ‘The Continental?’

Those of us who can’t get enough of John Wick are eating especially well this year; with March having seen the release of Chapter 4 – which just may go down as the best ever – fans can now look ahead to September as The Continental: From the World of John Wick, a spin-off prequel miniseries developed for Peacock, gears up for a fall release.

A miniseries in a franchise whose bread and butter is world-building is a dream come true, and The Continental sounds more than ready to deliver. Set in the 1970s, the show will follow a young Winston Scott as we learn the story of how he became the proprietor of New York’s Continental hotel. The series will also explore real-world events, such as the American Mafia’s rise to power and the Winter of Discontent, which we can only imagine will gel delectably with John Wick‘s fascinating mythology.

And at the front of it all is Colin Woodell, who’s set to portray the young Winston in the series. Beyond looking the part, Woodell has the perfect résumé for the job, being no stranger to thrillers after being involved in such works as Searching, Ambulance, The Purge series, and most recently The Flight Attendant, for which he was part of the Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

Mel Gibson is set to star opposite Woodell as a brand new character named Cormac, while the likes of Ayomide Adegun and Katie McGrath will portray younger versions of familiar faces Charon and The Adjudicator.

The Continental: From the World of John Wick will release to Peacock in September.