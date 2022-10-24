Warning: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon.

House of the Dragon has introduced viewers to multiple dragons that House Targaryen owned before the events of Game of Thrones. However, it was revealed not all the dragons were claimed by riders and that The Blacks may need to get their hands on them, especially if they want to take back the throne from The Greens.

What makes things more convenient is that most of the unclaimed dragons reside within the caverns around Dragonstone, not in The Dragonpit. And one of them was Vermithor, a dragon that Prince Daemon came to visit during the season one finale. So who is Vermithor and who is this dragon’s rider?

Who rides Vermithor in House of the Dragon? origins, size, explained

Vermithor is a large bronze dragon and is said to be almost a hundred years old. Out of all the dragons that exist in the show, only Aegon the Conqueror’s Balerion and Aemond Targaryen’s Vhagar were described to be larger than Vermithor. Jaehaerys I Targaryen was Vermithor’s previous rider before he died and passed the crown down to King Viserys I.

According to Daemon, while House Targaryen claimed many dragons, Vermithor, along with a few others, still has no riders throughout the events of House of the Dragon. Since then, this dragon resides in one of the caverns near Dragonstone. In the show, Prince Daemon paid a visit to the large dragon as Princess Rhaenyra spoke with her allies about their plans. However, it is unknown if he managed to claim the dragon or not.

It is more likely that Vermithor will receive a rider by the events of season two as according to the books, Vermithor was willing to accept new riders during the ‘Dance of the Dragons.’

Season one of House of the Dragon is now available to stream on HBO Max.