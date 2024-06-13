Who voices Ambrosius, the Deep’s octopus girlfriend, in ‘The Boys’ Season 4?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Prime Video’s The Boys, Season 4.

One of the most bizarre subplots of Prime Video’s The Boys revolves around The Deep’s (Chace Crawford) lust for an octopus named Ambrosius. Season 4 of The Boys takes things further by giving Ambrosius a famous actress voice.



In Season 3 of The Boys, The Deep becomes part of the manipulative Church of the Collective that backs up the aquatic hero’s return to a prestigious position at The Seven. During his time in the Church, The Deep meets his wife, Cassandra (Katy Breier), a faithful follower who orchestrates the hero’s mediatic persona. Behind the scenes, things are not so great with the couple. That’s because The Deep has an unnatural erotic fixation on marine fauna. For instance, The Deep’s attraction to cephalopods leads him to cheat on his wife with an octopus named Ambrosius. He’s even caught in the act by Starlight (Erin Moriarty) in an equally hilarious and disgusting scene.

The Deep even tries to take things further with Ambrosius by proposing a threesome to Cassandra. That’s the breaking point of their marriage, as Cassandra divorces The Deep, leaves the Church of the Collective, and publishes a book about her abusive relationship. Cassandra gets what she wants, which is fame and freedom. But that’s not the end for Ambrosius, who becomes a recurring character in Season 4 of The Boys, voiced by none other than Tilda Swinton.

Yes, The Boys Season 4 Got Tilda Swinton to voice a horny octopus

In Season 4 of The Boys, we discover that The Deep and Ambrosius are in a serious relationship. However, since The Deep doesn’t want to attract the unwanted attention of Homelander (Antony Starr) – who forced him to eat a live octopus in Season 3 – Ambrosius lives in an aquarium hidden inside the hero’s wardrobe.

While only The Deep could hear Ambrosius’ voice in Season 3, Season 4 allows fans to listen to the octopus as she discusses the hero’s day-to-day life. She also complains about the lack of sex in their relationship and wonders if The Deep is ashamed of her. It’s wacky that The Boys decided to turn Ambrosius into a fully-fledged character with her own motivations and personality. It’s even more unexpected to have Swinton voicing the actor.

Swinton has been in big cinematic franchises like the MCU and Chronicles of Narnia. She has also won multiple awards and nominations for her poignant performances in We Need to Talk About Kevin and Michael Clayton. She’s among the most prestigious actresses ever appearing on the silver screen. Yet, Prime Video hired her to voice a horny octopus in The Boys. That’s nothing short of brilliant!

Each new season of The Boys creates hysterically funny situations. Swinton, as the voice of Ambrosius, is another great addition to the show’s eccentric nature.

