Who Voices Gamora In Marvel’s What If…? Finale?

The season finale of Marvel’s What If…? debuted today and, just like the preceding eight episodes, it features a ridiculously star-studded voice cast. That said, while the animated series managed to bring together many of the MCU’s A-listers, some didn’t end up returning, for whatever reason, meaning the show had to find other actors to bring the fan-favorite characters to life.

For instance, one of the Watcher’s Guardians of the Multiverse is a variant of Gamora who wears Thanos’ armor after having previously killed him. As fans may have noticed by Zoe Saldana’s name not being in the opening credits, the Avengers: Endgame star doesn’t voice the green-skinned Guardian in this appearance. If you stick around for the end credits, though, it’s revealed who does.

But, in case you didn’t: it’s Cynthia McWilliams. The German-American actress has had a prolific career across TV, movies and video games over the past 16 years, with roles in the likes of Prison Break, The Real Husbands of Hollywood and Nashville. She’s also no stranger to the Marvel universe, having provided additional voices in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 game and played Misty Knight in Marvel Heroes.

Gamora Wears Thanos' Armor In New Poster For What If...? Finale 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

This Gamora variant should’ve been introduced in an earlier episode this season, however, COVID-19 impacted its production, so it was pushed back into season 2. So it’s likely that we’ll be hearing more from McWilliams as Gamora in the second run of the animated anthology, which is already in the works. The episode in question will explain how Gamora came to team up with Sakaaran survivor Tony Stark (voiced by Mick Wingert), as seen in the finale.

Other notable recast characters for the finale include Lake Bell as Black Widow, Brian T. Delaney as Star-Lord, Ozioma Akagha as Shuri and Ross Marquand as Ultron. You can now catch the complete first season of What If…? on Disney Plus.