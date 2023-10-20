Who voices Miss Minutes in ‘Loki’ season 2?

Miss Minutes is the artificial intelligence creation of He Who Remains from Loki and a character featured fairly prominently in season 1. However, she was relatively hidden in the early parts of season 2. After a delayed grand season 2 reveal, is it the same voice behind the animated character that brought her to life in season 1?

Tara Strong is the actress who portrayed season 1’s Miss Minutes, and has voiced iconic roles spanning an impressive career that included Hello Kitty, Rugrats, and The Power Puff Girls. However, Strong was embroiled in controversy in early October 2023 for remarks she made about the Israeli-Palestine conflict. Since she already seemingly lost out on another job, the animated Boxtown, it made us wonder if Disney would force her to hang up the big hand and little hand of Miss Minutes and replace her. So has that happened for Loki season 2?

Loki season 2 voice actress, revealed

Photo via David Livingston/Getty Images/Screenshot via Marvel Studios/Disney Plus

It turns out, Marvel’s website has seemingly confirmed Tara Strong is continuing the Miss Minutes role in Loki season 2, episode 3, which heavily incorporates her character into the plot. In an article discussing Miss Minutes’ unrequited love with Jonathan Majors’ Kang, AKA Victor TImely, they wrote:

“By the end of Season 1, viewers knew something was amiss with Miss Minutes, voiced by Tara Strong, but honestly, what kind of deep, dark secrets could this clock be hiding? Those start spilling out in Episode 3, ‘1893.’”

The episode not only confirmed Strong’s continued involvement in the series but also introduced a head-scratching love triangle between Miss Minutes, Victor Timely, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s Ravonna Renslayer.