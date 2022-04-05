Who voices Willy and all other characters in Netflix ‘Trivia Quest’ Interactive Game?

Trivia Quest is Netflix’s latest interactive experience, building on previous interactive hits like Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend. However, what makes the game stand out from other games in the market, is the charming animations that frame the trivia action. But this animation has left many viewers curious about who is voicing the lovable characters.

What is Trivia Quest?

Launching on April 1st, Trivia Quest is Netflix’s newest boundary-pushing project. When it was announced, Netflix described it as:

“Our first daily, interactive trivia series, based on etermax’s hit Trivia Crack, the #1 multi-platform trivia franchise in the world.”

Based on the Trivia Crack app, the game sees players attempt to answer multiple-choice trivia questions. However, these are not just questions based on Netflix properties. The streamer confirmed that the questions will cover all of the usual trivia categories. From art to science, history to pop culture.

However, Trivia Quest stands out from other trivia apps and simple question sheets due to its format and presentation. First, the quiz is episodic, and Netflix has confirmed that starting April 1, it will be releasing one episode of Trivia Quest per day until the end of the month.

On top of this, the quizzing action is framed by a unique cartoon narrative with players trying to rescue animated characters. Netflix said that the game will take “players on a mission to help our hero, Willy, rescue the animated citizens of Trivia Land from the Evil Rocky, who’s bent on hoarding all the knowledge in the world.”

This is shown through animated sequences starring various stylized characters, most notably Trivia Quest’s mascot Willy, who resembles a colorful spinner.

Who voices the characters on Trivia Quest?

One of the most surprising things about Trivia Quest is its cast. While the characters feel unique, they’re all voiced by one person, Jonathan Melo. Melo confirmed this in an Instagram post just after the show’s announcement.

“I got the chance to voice EVERY. SINGLE. CHARACTER and bring to life this cool interactive game for Netflix & you guys.”

Melo has had an impressive and storied career. He has performed as an actor and voice-over artist. On top of this, he is a successful singer-songwriter. Melo’s voice may be familiar to many Trivia Quest players as he’s done voice-over work for several major companies like Adobe, AT&T, Chipotle, Petsmart, and Ritz.

Outside of this, he has also appeared on stage several times, including performing in Kitchen Theatre Company’s production of Girlfriend, IRT Theatre’s production of Alexandria, and NYU Goldberg Theatre’s production of Houses Made of Wood.

Melo has also appeared on TV, most notably playing a bank robber in an episode of the hit TV show Blue Bloods. He also provided the voice of Luiz Carlos for Netflix’s dub of the Brazillian horror series Reality Z.

Five episodes of Trivia Quest have been released so far and are all just a click away on Netflix whenever you are hit with the urge to test your brainiac prowess.