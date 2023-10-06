Who was calling on the phone in the ‘Loki’ season two premiere?

After the twin Disney Plus disappointments that were Secret Invasion and Ahsoka, it was difficult to get truly excited about Loki‘s return. It was less than a minute into the season 2 premiere that we remembered why we’d liked this show so much back in 2021. The retrofuturist aesthetic is to die for, the dialogue is witty, the cinematography is a cut above the entire rest of the MCU, and it continually presents mindbending conundrums for its charismatic lead.

The opening episode, “Ouroboros” has given fans a lot to chew on. We’ve got the debut of Ke Huy Quan’s O.B., the reveal of the Temporal Loom, and a life-or-death race to stop Loki from becoming unmoored in time.

A key moment in this was Loki’s wild dash to find a Time Stick in the final moments of the episode. The cure for his condition rests on Mobius activating a Temporal Aura Extractor, if Loki prunes himself at that moment, he will be pulled back into the present. Loki can’t find a Time Stick and appears to give up, ending up drawn to a ringing telephone. While distracted, a mysterious figure jabs him with a Time Stick, thus fulfilling O.B.’s plan.

Who’s making the call?

Image via Disney Plus

The show is careful to underline how important this phone call is. We get long shots of Loki staring at the phone and a lingering pan over it. So, who’s on the other end?

The answer is currently unknown, though we have our suspicions. It appears that the call may be a method to distract Loki for a moment and he’s jabbed with a Time Stick from behind while off guard. We don’t know who’s doing that either though, in a Bill and Ted style twist, we suspect it’s a future version of Loki himself.

Whether that means the mystery caller is Loki himself is unknown. It’s certainly possible that the Time Stick wielder could make a silent call, though they and Sylvie may be working with a future version of Mobius or O.B. in order to make sure Loki is standing in just the right spot.

That’s our best guess, though the tangled nature of this show means we wouldn’t be surprised to be proved wrong. Either way, it’s difficult to predict where Loki season two is going next, but however this all goes down we’re certain it’s going to be a wild ride through the weirder corners of the MCU.