Who was eliminated during episode 1 of ‘The Bachelorette’ season 21?

In a premiere episode jam-packed with streaking, splits, shots and everything in between, it is safe to say that The Bachelorette season 21 is off to a strong start. As we know, all good things must come to an end, with Jenn Tran — the first Asian-American lead in the history of the Bachelor franchise — forced to send seven men packing at the end of the episode.
While some may say Jenn took out the trash on night one, for lack of a better phrase, we think some of these suitors might just be the ones that got away. Yeah, we’re talking about you, Brett Harris!
Aside from Brett, to see the other six men who will not be returning for episode 2 of The Bachelorette season 21, just keep scrolling…
7 men were eliminated during episode 1 of The Bachelorette season 21
Brendan Barnum — a 30-year-old real estate broker from Vancouver, British Columbia
Brett Harris — a 28-year-old health and safety manager from Manheim, Pennsylvania
Dakota Nobles — a 27-year-old sommelier from Paradise Valley, Arizona
Kevin McDevitt — a 35-year-old financial analyst from Durango, Colorado
Matt Arnold — a 27-year-old insurance executive from Louisville, Kentucky
Caleb “Moze” Smith — a 25-year-old algebra teacher from Albany, New York
Ricky Marinez — a 28-year-old pharmaceutical representative from Miami, Florida
18 men are still in the running after episode 1 of The Bachelorette season 21
Aaron Erb — a 29-year-old aerospace engineer from Tulsa, Oklahoma
Austin Ott — a 28-year-old sales executive from Vista, California
Brian Autz — a 33-year-old aesthetics consultant from Northport, New York
Devin Strader — a 28-year-old freight company owner from Rosenberg, Texas
Dylan Buckor — a 24-year-old medical student from Elk Grove, California
Grant Ellis — a 30-year-old day trader from Newark, New Jersey
Hakeem Moulton — a 29-year-old medical device salesman from Schaumburg, Illinois
Jahaan Ansari — a 28-year-old startup founder from Newbury Park, California
Jeremy Simon — a 29-year-old real estate investor from Fairfield, Connecticut
John Mitchell — a 26-year-old medical student from Delray Beach, Florida
Jonathon Johnson — a 27-year-old creative director from Kansas City, Missouri
Marcus Shoberg — a 31-year-old army ranger veteran from Cloquet, Minnesota
Marvin Goodly — a 28-year-old luxury event planner from Orangeburg, South Carolina
Sam McKinney — a 27-year-old contractor from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Sam Nejad — a 25-year-old entrepreneur from Carlsbad, California
Spencer Conley — a 30-year-old pet portrait entrepreneur from Dallas, Texas
Thomas Nguyen — a 31-year-old retirement adviser from Tucker, Georgia
Tomas Azzano — a 27-year-old physiotherapist from Toronto, Ontario
With a great group of guys remaining, who will ultimately steal her heart in the end? To find out whether or not Jenn Tran finds true love, catch brand new episodes of The Bachelorette season 21 each and every Monday on ABC.
Based on the preview shown at the end of episode 1, it is certain to be nothing short of sensational!