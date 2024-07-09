Who was eliminated during episode 1 of ‘The Bachelorette’ season 21?

In a premiere episode jam-packed with streaking, splits, shots and everything in between, it is safe to say that The Bachelorette season 21 is off to a strong start. As we know, all good things must come to an end, with Jenn Tran — the first Asian-American lead in the history of the Bachelor franchise — forced to send seven men packing at the end of the episode.

Recommended Videos

While some may say Jenn took out the trash on night one, for lack of a better phrase, we think some of these suitors might just be the ones that got away. Yeah, we’re talking about you, Brett Harris!

Aside from Brett, to see the other six men who will not be returning for episode 2 of The Bachelorette season 21, just keep scrolling…

7 men were eliminated during episode 1 of The Bachelorette season 21

Brendan Barnum — a 30-year-old real estate broker from Vancouver, British Columbia

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Brett Harris — a 28-year-old health and safety manager from Manheim, Pennsylvania

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Dakota Nobles — a 27-year-old sommelier from Paradise Valley, Arizona

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Kevin McDevitt — a 35-year-old financial analyst from Durango, Colorado

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Matt Arnold — a 27-year-old insurance executive from Louisville, Kentucky

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Caleb “Moze” Smith — a 25-year-old algebra teacher from Albany, New York

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Ricky Marinez — a 28-year-old pharmaceutical representative from Miami, Florida

18 men are still in the running after episode 1 of The Bachelorette season 21

Aaron Erb — a 29-year-old aerospace engineer from Tulsa, Oklahoma

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Austin Ott — a 28-year-old sales executive from Vista, California

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Brian Autz — a 33-year-old aesthetics consultant from Northport, New York

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Devin Strader — a 28-year-old freight company owner from Rosenberg, Texas

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Dylan Buckor — a 24-year-old medical student from Elk Grove, California

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Grant Ellis — a 30-year-old day trader from Newark, New Jersey

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Hakeem Moulton — a 29-year-old medical device salesman from Schaumburg, Illinois

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Jahaan Ansari — a 28-year-old startup founder from Newbury Park, California

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Jeremy Simon — a 29-year-old real estate investor from Fairfield, Connecticut

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

John Mitchell — a 26-year-old medical student from Delray Beach, Florida

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Jonathon Johnson — a 27-year-old creative director from Kansas City, Missouri

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Marcus Shoberg — a 31-year-old army ranger veteran from Cloquet, Minnesota

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Marvin Goodly — a 28-year-old luxury event planner from Orangeburg, South Carolina

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Sam McKinney — a 27-year-old contractor from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Sam Nejad — a 25-year-old entrepreneur from Carlsbad, California

Spencer Conley — a 30-year-old pet portrait entrepreneur from Dallas, Texas

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Thomas Nguyen — a 31-year-old retirement adviser from Tucker, Georgia

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Tomas Azzano — a 27-year-old physiotherapist from Toronto, Ontario

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

With a great group of guys remaining, who will ultimately steal her heart in the end? To find out whether or not Jenn Tran finds true love, catch brand new episodes of The Bachelorette season 21 each and every Monday on ABC.

Based on the preview shown at the end of episode 1, it is certain to be nothing short of sensational!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy