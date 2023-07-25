Who was the ‘Survivor’ season 40 cast?

In what was 20 years in the making, the highly anticipated all-winners iteration of Survivor took place during season 40 in 2020. Coined Winners at War, 20 of the franchise’s $1 million recipients were marooned together in Fiji, and they competed against each other for a $2 million check — the first (and only) of that sum.

Survivor winners from every generation stepped up for the opportunity to become the champion of champions. So, who was a part of Winners at War?

In this article, I’ll briefly discuss every survivor that played in the 40th season, as well as their placing. So, spoilers are incoming.

Tony Vlachos

The chaotic and charming winner of season 28’s Cagayan, Tony Vlachos, played Survivor for the third time in season 40. And he bounced back in a big way after being voted out second in season 34’s Game Changers. Tony made it to day 39 on Winners at War and was ultimately crowned the champion after receiving a dozen votes from the jury, netting him a total of $3 million in grand-prize money.

Natalie Anderson

Natalie Anderson, the queen of season 29’s San Juan del Sur, took full advantage of Winners at War’s “Edge of Extinction” twist. She was the first person voted out of season 40 and sent to a desolate island where she awaited an opportunity to compete for a ticket back into the game. And although she lost the first battle-back challenge, she returned after the second one played out. Natalie then worked her way into the final three and placed second behind Tony with five votes.

Michele Fitzgerald

Besides Tony, Michele Fitzgerald is the only player in Winners at War not to be voted out. She snatched the $1 million bag in season 32’s Koah Rong and made it to the final three in season 40 as well. Although she didn’t receive any votes to win over Tony and Natalie, Michele played a solid social game while earning one individual immunity along the way.

Sarah Lacina

Sarah Lacina found herself deserted on an island for a third time in season 40. Beginning her reality competition career in Cagayan, Sarah was invited back for Game Changers and eventually ascended the iteration’s throne. Sarah once again had an impressive showing in Winners at War, but she was eventually sent packing after losing a fire-making competition to Tony during their final-four showdown.

Ben Driebergen

Ten seasons later, Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers’ winner Ben Driebergen returned to Survivor fans’ television screens. Although he couldn’t replicate his game-winning effort from his last outing, Ben made it deep into season 40 while working with the likes of Tony and Sarah. But, Natalie, Michele, and Sarah teamed up at the final five and dashed his $2-million dream.

Denise Stapley

Not including Natalie, Denise was the final competitor in the top six to not spend any time on the Edge of Extinction in Winners at War. Season 40 was her second time playing Survivor; Denise’s first experience was winning Philippines — the franchise’s 25th addition. If it wasn’t for the immunity idols played by Natalie and Ben on day 36, Denise would’ve made it to at least the top five. However, she was the consensus vote once the other two saved themselves and Denise joined the jury as its 14th member.

Nick Wilson

Among the youngest of season 40’s cast, Nick Wilson attempted to go two-for-two by winning his second Survivor show. He was also the newest winner out of the 20 as he hailed from 38’s David vs. Goliath. Nick was the last player to receive a crack at returning to the game via the Edge of Extinction twist but he fell short to Natalie. He was 13th member of the jury.

Jeremy Collins

Representing season 31’s Cambodia — Second Chance, Jeremy Collins embraced the marooning for a third time. Although he placed higher than his showing on San Juan del Sur, Jeremy couldn’t recreate the social magic he made the first time he competed against veterans. He was taken out after Michele used a 50/50 hidden immunity idol and he joined the jury as its 12th member.

Kim Spradlin-Wolfe

Kim Spradlin-Wolfe joined the Winners at War cast while being touted as one of the most dominant players of all time. She had a stranglehold on season 24’s One World from the get-go, and she took home the gold with a 7-2-0 vote. Unfortunately for her, season 40 went much differently. Unable to create a dominant alliance that she spearheaded, Kim was given her walking papers around the mid-way point of the merge.

Sophie Clarke

Like a lot of players on the Winners at War roster, it was Sophie Clarke’s second time playing. Sophie’s victory in season 23’s South Pacific wasn’t the flashiest, but regardless, she earned a spot on the winners-all cast. But, sadly for her, she was the subject of potentially the biggest blindside of season 40 — one that eventual winner Tony concocted. After losing out on Edge of Exintiction’s second opportunity to return to the game, Sophie became the 10th jury member.

Tyson Apostol

Tyson Apostol stormed the beach as one of the most prolific Survivor players ever. It was his fourth appearance on Survivor and it followed his first win (season 27’s Blood vs. Water). A veteran of season 18’s Tocantins and season 20’s Heroes vs. Villains as well, Tyson was no stranger to the wheelings and dealings of the reality competition show. But, he couldn’t get much going and was the only Winners at Wast cast member voted out twice. He won the first Edge of Extinction battle-back game after his initial elimination on day 11. But, he only survived two more votes before his second ticket was punched.

Adam Klein

Entering the game at 28 years old, season 33’s Millennials vs. Gen X winner Adam Klein the was youngest among the champions. He produced one of the most entertaining moments of Winners at War, too. Before getting voted out, Adam acted on his theory that the podium host Jeff Probst stood by at Tribal Council had a hidden immunity idol attached to it. After a ton of build-up, Jeff crushed Adam’s hunch and he was sent to the Edge of Extinction.

Wendell Holland

Wendell Holland was the smooth operator from season 36’s Ghost Island. But, his ride-or-die alliance member Dominick Abbate wasn’t around to lend him support and he had a rather early exit from Winners at War. He made it through the tribe swap and merge, but suffered a near-unanimous blindside vote on day 21. After losing out on returning to the game, he became the jury’s seventh incumbent.

Yul Kwon

Yul Kwon’s return to Survivor was potentially the most hyped out of the entire Winners at War cast. Fans waited to see Yul play for a second time since he won Cook Islands — season 13 — back in 2006. But, his game didn’t go the way many had predicted it would. Yul never maintained a place of power, and he was voted out right before the merge and took seventh place, signaling another instance when the new-school players took out a legend during season 40.

Sandra Diaz-Twine

The “Queen of Survivor” made an appearance on Winners at War. Sandra Diaz-Twine won her first show, season 7’s Pearl Islands, before summiting season 20’s Heroes vs. Villains as well — making her the franchise’s only two-time winner until season 40 concluded. However, her time on Winners at War was cut short like when she played a third time during Game Changers. Denise used a hidden immunity idol in episode 6 which subsequently knocked Sandra out of the game. She was the only contestant to raise the sail on the Edge of Extinction, meaning she ejected herself from season 40 and didn’t join the jury.

Parvati Shallow

Parvati Shallow is another Survivor legend who joined the season 40 cast. But like most of them, Parvati had minimal playtime. Winners at War marked her fourth time hustling on the franchise; she won season 16’s Micronesia and played in Cook Islands and Heroes vs. Villains. But, she was voted out on day 16, the same day as Sandra (which was a very sad episode for Survivor superfans). Overall, she filled the spot of the fifth jury member.

‘Boston Rob’ Mariano

Perhaps the most famous Survivor contestant ever is “Boston Rob” Mariano, and he graced fans’ screens for his fifth season. He earned his spot in the winners’ circle during season 22’s Redemption Island after playing on season 4’s Marquesas and season 8’s All-Stars. Like in Marquesas and Heroes vs. Villains, Boston Rob was taken out before the merge. He came close to besting Tyson in the first Edge of Extinction battle-back game, but he had to settle with being the fourth jury member.

Ethan Zohn

Season 3’s Africa king Ethan Zohn was the longest-serving Survivor star that hit the Winners at War shore. Nearly 20 years later — and after a short stint on All-Stars — Ethan made his anticipated return to the franchise. But, following a general theme of season 40, the Survivor legend was voted out early. He lasted until day 9 when his, Rob, and Parvati’s plan of voting out Adam went sideways at Tribal Council.

Danni Boatwright

The third survivor voted out of Winners at War was season 11’s Guatemala champion Danni Boatwright. She embraced the marooning for the first time in around 15 years, but her return tour was short-lived. Danni drew the first unanimous vote of the season when all of her Sele tribe members elected to see her go on day 6.

Amber Mariano

Although she wasn’t the first person voted off — Natalie was — Amber holds Winners at War’s last-place spot because of the Edge of Extinction twist. Amber began her reality television journey during Survivor’s second season. She placed sixth in The Australian Outback and her appearance on the show was enough to warrant a spot in All-Stars. Not only did Amber win All-Stars, but she met her future husband, Boston Rob, who she competed with in season 40 as well. Mrs. Mariano was sent home second, however.