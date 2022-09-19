Who will Daemon pursue romantically now that his wife is dead in ‘House of the Dragon?’

One of the most intriguing characters to follow in House of the Dragon is without a doubt Daemon. He always makes his presence known. He paused royal festivities purely to walk in, making sure that everyone, especially his brother, King Viserys, knew he was there. He will stop at nothing to ensure that he has power, as that is clearly his only goal in this life.

He is willing to sacrifice anyone who might be in his way. This is what he did to his former wife, Lady Rhea, when he brutally killed her. His goal was to gain the inheritance to Runestone, as the two had no children so it was his after she died. However, Daemon will surely need a romantic partner if he ever wants a claim to the throne. Who will he pursue now that his wife is dead?

Who will Daemon pursue romantically?

Image via HBO

Daemon knows that he must get a wife in order to have a proper claim to the throne and gain power. The clear choice, even after her marriage, is still the Princess Rhaenyra. The two would hold an undisputed claim and would be able to produce children that would become the leaders in the future.

They already have chemistry, and Princess Rhaenyra still does have an eye for Daemon, even after he left her. She clearly wants him in some capacity, or she would not have gone with him on the dance floor and almost kiss him in episode five. Rhaenyra already has her claim, so it makes a lot of sense for Daemon to go after her and pursue her.

Another option for Daemon is Lady Laena Velaryon, the daughter of Lord Corlys and Rhaenys. She seemingly sparked an interest after seeing him walk in during the royal wedding festivities. It would make a lot of sense for Daemon to align himself with one of the wealthiest families in the kingdom. This would give Daemon the resources he would need to either overtake the throne or make a claim.

Daemon and Lord Corlys already have a working relationship together, so Lord Corlys would say yes and see the benefit. Daemon and Lady Laena would also be able to have children who would not have any rival claims to the throne, as it is clear that Princess Rhaenyra and Ser Laenor will most likely not have kids.

Daemon knows that he will need a wife and kids for a claim to the throne. It will be interesting to watch who he goes after.