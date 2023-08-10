Who won Power of Veto on ‘Big Brother 25’ week one?

The first Power of Veto competition of 'Big Brother 25' went down during the latest episode.

The first week of Big Brother‘s 25th season is officially underway, and with eviction night looming, one houseguest captured the very first Power of Veto.

Episode three was full of alliance-building and gamesmanship, and fans watched the inception of two forces: “The Handful” and “Bye Bye B*tches.” However, it was a player outside of these core alliances that captured the Veto: Hisam Goueli.

As usual, the two nominees, Kristen Elwin and Felicia Cannon, as well as this week’s Head of Household, Reilly Smedley, took part in the Power of Veto game. Hisam, Blue Kim, and Bowie Jane Ball were chosen to play via a random draw.

The six houseguests competed in “Atomic Wedgie,” brought on by the “Humiliverse,” and were challenged to stack 35 flower puzzle pieces on top of each other without them toppling over. The kicker: they’d have to randomly endure an “atomic wedgy” courtesy of a contraption they were hooked up to.

When the dust settled, Hisam had stacked all his pieces and hit the button before anyone else, notching the first Veto win of Big Brother 25.

Hisam chose not to use the Golden Power of Veto

With the triumph came great responsibility. Hisam was tasked with hosting the Power of Veto ceremony later in the episode. And although we saw Kristen campaign for Hisam to use the Golden Power of Veto on herself, he elected to keep nominations the same.

Thursday will mark the first eviction episode of season 25. However, with Kyle Valentine being expelled from the house for using a racial slur ahead of the first vote, will host Julie Chen-Moonves call off eviction night? Only time will tell.

Last season, the first eviction was canceled after Paloma Aguilar suddenly quit the show during the game’s opening week. And this season, Kyle’s time in the house was cut short on day 8. Considering Big Brother 25 is the U.S.-based version’s longest-running season ever (100 days), the show’s brass may elect to preserve a player.

There are currently 16 houseguests remaining in the reality competition, including the late-game entry and four-time Survivor player Cirie Fields. Her son Jared is also on the season.

However, a theory has been bouncing around the internet that suggests an 18th person will be introduced into the game. The “Big Brother Multiverse” theme is (in large part) built on injecting the unknown into the show, so it’s not out of the realm of possibility.

Big Brother 25 airs Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 pm ET and Thursdays at 9 pm ET on CBS.