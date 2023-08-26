Who won the 350 alligator tags on ‘Swamp People’ 2023?

If you've ever watched the show you probably have strong idea.

There’s a show on the History Channel called Swamp People that follows the adventures of alligator hunters, and it’s just as esoteric as it sounds. That’s not a bad thing, by the way. It’s a competition show where the hunters try to make the most money possible during the short hunting season.

Swamp People 2023 is the 14th season of the show. The hunters scour the Atchafalaya River Basin located in south-central Louisiana. It’s the biggest wetland and swamp in the whole United States, covering about 374,000 acres of cypress swamps, open water, fresh marsh, and bottomland hardwoods.

The hunting season is about two months, or 60 days. During season 14, hunters competed to win 350 new alligator tags, which are usually handed out in five or ten-year deals.

This is a huge prize. It’s like getting to play a claw machine for gold bars without having to pay the machine anything, so the stakes are pretty high.

If you know anything about the show, you know that Troy Landry is a star. Born in Louisiana, Landry is a 63-year-old Cajun man who’s been alligator hunting his whole life.

He’s also well known as one of the deadliest alligator hunters in the area. In season 14, he teams up with the very likable Pickle and they dominate the competition. They ended up winning the 350 alligator tags.

Both Ronnie Adams and Anthony Porkchop Williams wanted to win the tags, but they came up short. Jeromy Pruitt and David La Cart were close – they secured the largest gator but unfortunately they didn’t make it back in time.

It’s really not that surprising that Troy won. He regularly redeems more tags than his competitors and he also has collected the most in the area.

Swamp People airs on the History Channel and is available to stream online through the network’s website on Hulu in the U.S. with a Hulu Plus subscription.