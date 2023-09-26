Who won the Resurrection Rumble on ‘Big Brother 25?’

Two evicted houseguests faced off in the Resurrection Rumble to save their Big Brother 25 games. And after three hard-fought rounds, one of them earned the right to make a big decision on Thursday night’s live show.

September 21 spelled the end for Cameron Hardin and Jared Fields’ time on the show — or so we and the houseguests thought. After the season’s first double eviction wrapped, host Julie Chen Moonves informed the two ousted competitors that their games weren’t dead; they were undead.

Donning zombie attire, Cameron and Jared re-entered the house with the mission of winning the battle-back competition in a week. The victor will join Jagateshwar “Jag” Bains as the second player to avoid going home after being voted out this season.

The loser will join Julie outside the house once again. And considering Big Brother 25 only has a seven-person jury, the defeated zombie will be sent packing.

Two stages were introduced to determine who’ll make their Big Brother comeback. First, the Resurrection Rumble was a series with three challenges. Fans who caught Sunday’s episode watched Cameron and Jared duel in two matches, and after the dust settled, Cameron was up 13 points to Jared’s nine.

Although round three has played out, the September 24 episode cut the result, building more anticipation for Thursday’s episode. But, we know from following the live feeds that Cameron ultimately came out on top with the most points.

But just because Cameron won the Ressurection Rumble doesn’t mean he’s back in the game. The three-part series was used to determine who’d play in the final competition on Thursday. Since Cameron was victorious, he’ll have the opportunity to choose if he or Jared plays in the live game. If the player succeeds in the solo competition, they’ll remain in the house and their game will restart. But, if they lose, they’ll be given their walking papers.

Since only one of them is returning, whoever doesn’t play in the comp will have to watch from the sidelines as their opponent decides their fate. Cameron has made it clear that he intends to take his game into his own hands on Thursday by competing in the final zombie quest.

Cameron went out on Jared’s Head of Household, then Jared followed Cameron out the door

Well, whoever returns will likely have a big target on their back. Cameron was at the top of several houseguests’ hit lists for weeks. But, after saving himself with two Head of Households and a Power of Veto, Cameron’s third trip to the nomination block led to his unanimous eviction on day 51.

Then, Jared — the Head of Household charged with nominating Cameron — followed him out the door less than an hour later. Heading into the double eviction, it was apparent Jared was public enemy No. 1 after his social and strategic wheelings and dealings had been exposed. Cory Wurtenberger snagged the Head of Household key, and Jared found himself up for eviction alongside his showmance, Blue Kim.

Matt Klotz then won the Power of Veto, sealing Jared’s fate. Cory’s nominations remained the same and Jared was sent out the front door with a 6-1 vote.

It’s unclear if Cameron or Jared can find their footing in the house. But, they’re trying. And one of them will resurrect their games later this week.