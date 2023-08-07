After so much anticipation, Big Brother Season 25 has proved to be just as zany as we expected. The first episode shocked us by putting four players up for eviction — though that number has now shrunk to a much more manageable two — and the Scramble-verse/Time Laser shenanigans have made this a season where it feels like anything can happen.

While we theorize whether any houseguests from previous seasons will show up at this year’s Big Brother house, we’re also focusing on the here and now; Reilly Smedley became the first HOH this season (and on her birthday, no less) and saved both Cory Wurtenberger and Jared Fields from possible eviction. Now, only Felicia Johnson and Kirsten Elwin are facing the prospect of leaving the house before the season even really kicks off. While we’ll likely see one of the two leave soon, there is the Power of Veto. Here’s who has it as of the last episode.

Who won the Power of Veto on Big Brother 25?

This is your last chance to stop reading before the spoilers come in. Okay, now we can tell you — after an off-screen challenge, Hisam Goueli is the first houseguest to win the Power of Veto this season. As to what he’ll do with all this newfound power? Right now, Hisam has an alliance with Felicia, so it’s highly likely Hisam will do her a solid and save her from having to leave the house. On the other hand, Kirsten is not part of any alliance, which means there’s little incentive for Hisam to save her. Kirsten also spent her first week talking to everyone and spreading information that made her seem untrustworthy to the other players. At the same time, Felicia has already become a popular houseguest herself, alliance or not. It looks like Kirsten might be done with her game already, but as we know, anything can happen in Big Brother.

Given that this season’s whole thing is the Scramble-verse twist, we wouldn’t be surprised if Kirsten gets a chance to save herself before packing her bags for good. However, if it comes down to her or Felicia, it doesn’t look like Hisam has any reason to use his Power of Veto as it stands (unless Reilly asks him to, which would be an absolutely bonkers twist).

You can watch Season 25 of Big Brother when it airs on CBS on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8pm ET and Thursdays at 9pm ET. Viewers can stream anytime, as well as watch the live feeds if they have a Paramount Plus subscription.