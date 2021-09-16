Marvel’s What If…? is the new animated anthology show that spins alternative realities from the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it.

What would have happened, for instance, if Peggy Carter had become the First Avenger instead of Steve Rogers? What if Tony Stark was saved from his company’s missile by Erik Killmonger? What if T’Challa had become Star-Lord? These questions and more are being answered weekly and exclusively on Disney Plus through October 2021.

The possibilities of What If…? are endless. Expect to see the heroes and villains of the MCU in a whole new light and events you thought you knew inside and out to be turned on their heads. It’s a format that allows us to see familiar characters in new ways. It also opens up the possibility of returning Marvel legends we thought we might never see again.

Although it’s an adaptation of the What if…? comic series first published in 1977, the fourth streaming series of Marvel’s Phase 4 is dependent on the continuity established by its live-action films. As a result, What If…? may feature the most incredible cast list of any animated series.

Who’s in the Cast of Marvel’s What If…?

Every What if…? scenario will unfold under the all-seeing gaze of Uatu the Watcher, one of the all-powerful race that keeps an eye on the Marvel multiverse. Framing every episode, Uatu is voiced by Jeffrey Wright.

Reaching back to the MCU’s Phase 1, Hayley Atwell returns as Peggy Carter, joined by Dominic Cooper as Howard Stark, and Sebastian Stan as James “Bucky” Barnes (last seen in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier). Reuniting with them from the first Captain America movie are Stanley Tucci as Abraham Erskine, Toby Jones as Arnim Zola, and Neal McDonough as Howling Commando Dum Dum Dugan.

Jeremy Renner is back as Clint Barton ahead of his Hawkeye series dropping on Disney Plus in November. S.H.I.E.L.D. is well-represented with the return of Clark Gregg as Phil Coulson and Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill. Naturally, Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury is making an appearance, too. Although their journeys took a turn after the events of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Frank Grillo and Emily VanCamp will appear as Brock Rumlow and Sharon Carter, respectively. War Machine James Rhodes pops up as well, voiced by Don Cheadle.

From later phases, Benedict Cumberbatch dons the cloak of Doctor Strange once again. The Sorcerer Supreme will be joined by Paul Bettany as Vision and Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner and his alter ego.

The adventures of the Guardians of the Galaxy are ready to be explored with a solid supporting cast. That includes Benicio del Toro as The Collector and Ophelia Lovibond as his servant Carina. Karen Gillan returns as Nebula, Michael Rooker as Yondu Udonta, and Kurt Russell as the larger than life Ego from the Guardians sequel.

Thor fans won’t be disappointed, with Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston returning as Thor and Loki. While Jaimie Alexander will join them as Sif and Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, we should expect a twist on the events of Thor: Ragnarok. Jeff Goldblum’s Grandmaster, Rachel House’s Topaz, and Taika Waititi’s Korg are also confirmed.

Ahead of their Phase 4 blockbuster Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, due in early 2023, Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang is taking things down to size alongside Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne. Michael Douglas is also back as Hank Pym.

While its roster of superheroes and supervillains leads the way, the MCU owes a lot to memorable supporting characters. Rest assured, many fan favorites are returning. These include David Dastmalchian as Ant-Man accomplice Kurt and Kat Dennings as Thor and WandaVision’s Darcy Lewis. Benedict Wong takes time away from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings to bring an animated Wong to life. Ever dependable, Jon Favreau’s “Happy” Hogan joins the cast too.

What If…? isn’t missing an opportunity. Seth Green as Howard the Duck shows that no character is limited to a post-credit sequence.

Who Wants More Villains?

What If…? doesn’t skimp on villains, although you shouldn’t expect them to take the same path that they already have on screen. Bringer of Ragnarok Surtur returns, again voiced by Clancy Brown. Michael B. Jordan’s Killmonger, Georges St-Pierre’s Georges Batroc, and Andy Serkis’s Ulysses Klaue are being resurrected for the show. Ross Marquand will be featured as the Red Skull after stepping into the cloak in Avengers: Infinity War. The Black Order is returning from that film, too, with Carrie Coon and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor reprising their roles as Proxima Midnight and Ebony Maw. Corvus Glaive joins them, this time voiced by Fred Tatasciore (who’s also taking on Drax the Destroyer’s wise words).

Where there’s a Black Order, there has to be a Thanos. The Mad Titan returns with the distinctive voice of Josh Brolin.

Other cast members include Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Tilda Swinton as the Ancient One, Djimon Hounsou as Korath the Pursuer, John Kani as T’Chaka, Sean Gunn as Kraglin Obfonteri, Chris Sullivan as Taserface. Danai Gurira as Okoye, Angela Bassett as Ramonda, Bradley Whitford as John Flynn, and Leslie Bibb as Christine Everhart.

Who’s Missing From the Cast?

While the roster of MCU stars lending their voices to What If…? is huge, not every actor we’ve grown familiar with on the big screen is returning to voice their iconic character. Most notably, Robert Downey, Jr. isn’t back as Tony Stark following his grand farewell in Avengers: Endgame. Whether he steps into Iron Man’s suit or not, the billionaire will be voiced by Mick Wingert.

Lake Bell adds to her impressive animated resume by taking over vocal duties for Natasha Romanoff, AKA Black Widow. Peter Quill is making an appearance but is voiced by Brian T. Delaney.

Some other high-profile heroes are set to appear in What…If? but will be voiced by new actors. These haven’t been confirmed yet, but we know they include Captain Marvel, Spider-Man, Ultron, Gamora, and the Scarlet Witch. We’ll keep you up-to-date with casting news as it happens, as well as more on the show’s already confirmed second season.