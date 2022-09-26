Whovians attempt to rescue a woman who’s forced to watch all of classic ‘Doctor Who’

Doctor Who is a science-fiction institution. It debuted in 1963 with First Doctor William Hartnell and will soon introduce its Fourteenth Doctor in Ncuti Gatwa. Over that time there’s been an eye-popping 870 episodes of the show, together with innumerable audio dramas, novels, comic books, escape rooms, and video games. Following the entire story means Doctor Who fans – known as Whovians – are regarded as one of the most committed fandoms around.

But there’s at least one fan out there that’s taking things way too far. A post on r/relationship_advice has gone viral as a desperate woman pleads for help after her boyfriend forces her to repeatedly endure the entire run of ‘classic’ Doctor Who (1963-1989):

we need to rescue this woman pic.twitter.com/MMdjB7jH44 — Booniss Everdrunk 🇪🇺 (@bookiesnacksize) September 25, 2022

Even if you’re obsessed with Doctor Who, watching the entire classic run is the sci-fi equivalent of climbing Mount Everest. The early serials are painfully slow-paced, the writing is often iffy, and – without beating around the bush – many of them are just plain boring (we’re looking at you, Jon Pertwee). Watching them once is a Herculean task, but twice? Even die-hard Whovians are horrified:

There are 870 episodes of the classic show, forcing anyone to watch all of that even once is probably against the Geneva Convention — Cliff Excellent (@cliffexcellent) September 25, 2022

Perhaps a Bond marathon would be shorter and more fun:

James Bond marathon? — Anorakus (@Anorakus) September 25, 2022

Another says that lost episodes make this task nonsensical:

Also, it's a series about a TIME TRAVELLER. I would argue that watching it completely out of order is MORE in the spirit. — MiqoRems (@Liokae) September 25, 2022

Even more insanely, other people say this has happened to them:

I had an ex like this. I *had* to watch all the old episodes with him, and if I dared laugh at the cheesy special effects (as they were back then), he’d glare at me. He took it all very seriously, it was exhausting and eventually made me dislike DW — Tits McGee (@Scientits) September 25, 2022

Wasting your life with this sounds like torture:

dear god, I couldn't spend 390 hours watching something I liked without eventually getting bored — Booniss Everdrunk 🇪🇺 (@bookiesnacksize) September 25, 2022

And if you’re going to watch Doctor Who why not just watch the generally fun newer episodes:

Especially as new Who is *excellent*. It's a slow start, but by the end of Nine's time you're deeply invested. And David Tennant will always be one of the greatest, if not *the* greatest, Doctor of all time.



Pun intended. — Storm ⛈ (@StormAWwriter) September 25, 2022

We don’t want to completely dump on classic Doctor Who. If you research the better-received serials it’s fun to see how the BBC did science-fiction on an incredibly tight budget in the past and some of the Fourth Doctor stories are genuinely fun. But if your boyfriend is making you watch the whole thing twice… well, maybe it’s time to jump out of that TARDIS and shack up with a Trekkie instead.