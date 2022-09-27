Why did ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ cast member Lace Morris fake her birthday?

Bachelor in Paradise is no stranger to unusual events and unique dramas. The nature of the show means that the contestants are forced to do strange things to make it through the various rounds without getting eliminated. Mix this with the already rocky nature of romance and you’re bound to get some odd situations.

And the newest season of Bachelor in Paradise isn’t an exception, as an episode preview has fans wondering why Lace Morris decided to lie about her birthday. But first, a mini introduction of the show for those who haven’t yet lost themselves in its chaotic waters.

What is Bachelor in Paradise all about?

Bachelor in Paradise is a spin-off of two other popular reality shows, The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. It sees former contestants from these shows getting put in a luxurious resort. In the hideaway, they have two goals — to survive to the end and find love.

Each week, one gender gets to pick someone from the other gender — the person they want to stay with. And if you don’t get a vote, you get eliminated from the game. This continues until only two people remain, who then get the chance to break up or make a go of it. Of course, reality shows are rarely that simple, and the contestants are forced to endure many different scenarios as the show continues.

So, now back to addressing the elephant in the room…

Why did Lace Morris pretend it was her birthday?

People got an exclusive clip of season 8’s premiere episode. According to them, this clip starts with Lace recording a confessional. During this, she says:

“I feel hopeless in Paradise right now. I’m the prettiest I’ve been, ever, and how am I not being pursued? It blows my mind.”

Then, after declaring she’s going to try “something different,” she goes to the bar and tells the bartender that it is her 32nd birthday. The bartender, Wells Adams, who viewers will recognize from Bachelor in Paradise season three, does not seem to believe Lace but runs with the lie after some prompting. Soon a birthday party is hosted.

In another confessional clip, Lace admits to the obvious — that she lied about it being her birthday.

“I told somebody it was my birthday, and they believed me and I ran with it.”

In the next clip, Wells Adams notes that he did see through the lie, but went with it as he knows “Lace isn’t getting a whole lot of attention.”

“She has the great idea to tell everyone it’s her birthday. My birthday is closer to right now than Lace’s birthday.”

This whole thing then ends with Lace holding a birthday cake and acknowledging that if everyone wants to be fake in Paradise, she will follow in their footsteps.

It is now obvious that Lace lied to get some of the attention she has been desperately craving. Keeping others focused on you is a tried and tested Bachelor in Paradise battle plan. Provided you don’t annoy people, carving a place in people’s memory means they likely won’t vote you off.

However, remember this whole thing is based on what People calls an “exclusive clip of the series’ upcoming season 8 premiere.” There could be more context to this clip in the actual episode. In fact, there is a chance that this could link to some form of bonus challenge set by the show’s producers or a new game twist we don’t know about yet.

Alas, we won’t know for sure until more episodes of Bachelor in Paradise season 8 roll in.