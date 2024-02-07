Why did Elliot leave ‘SVU?’

As one of the longest-running series in the history of American television, it’s not hard to understand why a large community heavily favors Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and allows the show to maintain a special place in their hearts. In doing so, passionate viewers have long been attached to the series’ original iconic detective duo of Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni). So when the time came for Meloni to depart the series, there’s absolutely no denying that an overabundance of hearts were broken.

Recommended Videos

The aforementioned and unfortunate departure happened all the way back in 2011, with Stabler eventually departing the series after his appearance in the 24th episode of the 12th season, “Smoked.” Stabler/Meloni’s appearance in the finale marked one of the last times eagle-eyed viewers witnessed him in a Law & Order episode — that is until he made his long-awaited return to the detective universe in 2021 with Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Even years beyond Stabler’s departure, folks have yet to waver when it comes to finding out exactly why the fan-favorite character made his exit over ten years ago.

So, why exactly did Stabler leave SVU?

Image via NBC Universal

In the finale of the 12th season, Elliot finds himself extremely perplexed and disturbed by an incident at the precinct which results in the 6th shooting he’s committed as a detective. The situation eventually leads to Stabler being “investigated” for his reckless behavior and actions, with the detective also being investigated before. Stabler is thus labeled as a “loose cannon,” and eventually hands in his resignation without saying goodbye.

In regards to the real-life situation behind Meloni’s exit, negotiations between Meloni and creator Dick Wolf were never able to be met, with both individuals possessing different views over financial compensations. As a result, Meloni bowed out and allowed newer characters and detectives to take center stage as he went on to achieve other roles in his career.