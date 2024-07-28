Why did Hilary Farr quit ‘Love It or List It?

The British-Canadian designer, businesswoman, former actress, and television host Hilary Farr is best known for co-hosting the home design series Love It or List It alongside David Visentin on HGTV.

Farr started working on the show in 2008 and has been there for its 18-season and 206-episode run. However, on Dec. 1, 2023, she announced she would be leaving the show she had co-hosted for over 15 years.

But what was Farr’s reason for leaving Love It or List It?

Why did Hilary Farr leave the show?

Image via HGTV

In an interview with People, Farr shared that she wanted to face new hurdles and overcome them

“I’ve given it so many years of my life. It’s got me through hard times. It’s got the audiences through hard times. It has evolved into a mainstay of people’s lives and it’s been incredibly gratifying. But now it’s time for me to move on and meet new challenges.”

That seems like pretty sound reasoning. However, 17 days later, on Dec. 18, she gave an interview to Vulture and added some more honest points. Farr said she found that the show was “becoming boring” and added, “I don’t want to be bored.”

She further elaborated how she had always loved being on the show and adored all its seasons, but its last season in Canada made her passion feel like a tiresome chore. “It felt very stale. It’s a very formulaic show,” she added.

It’s refreshing to see someone being so honest about their reasons for leaving a big part of their career behind. Props to Farr for not beating around the bush!

It should also be noted that Farr has hosted her own show on HGTV, Tough Love with Hilary Farr, since 2021. That must, undoubtedly, have been an additional factor in her decision to leave Love It or List It.

