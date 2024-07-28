Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Hilary Farr in Love It or List It
Image via HGTV
Category:
TV
Celebrities

Why did Hilary Farr quit ‘Love It or List It?

The reason is very simple and straight to the point.
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
|

Published: Jul 28, 2024 09:47 am

The British-Canadian designer, businesswoman, former actress, and television host Hilary Farr is best known for co-hosting the home design series Love It or List It alongside David Visentin on HGTV.

Recommended Videos

Farr started working on the show in 2008 and has been there for its 18-season and 206-episode run. However, on Dec. 1, 2023, she announced she would be leaving the show she had co-hosted for over 15 years.

But what was Farr’s reason for leaving Love It or List It?

Why did Hilary Farr leave the show?

Hilary Farr in Love It or List It
Image via HGTV

In an interview with People, Farr shared that she wanted to face new hurdles and overcome them

“I’ve given it so many years of my life. It’s got me through hard times. It’s got the audiences through hard times. It has evolved into a mainstay of people’s lives and it’s been incredibly gratifying. But now it’s time for me to move on and meet new challenges.”

That seems like pretty sound reasoning. However, 17 days later, on Dec. 18, she gave an interview to Vulture and added some more honest points. Farr said she found that the show was “becoming boring” and added, “I don’t want to be bored.”

She further elaborated how she had always loved being on the show and adored all its seasons, but its last season in Canada made her passion feel like a tiresome chore. “It felt very stale. It’s a very formulaic show,” she added.

It’s refreshing to see someone being so honest about their reasons for leaving a big part of their career behind. Props to Farr for not beating around the bush!

It should also be noted that Farr has hosted her own show on HGTV, Tough Love with Hilary Farr, since 2021. That must, undoubtedly, have been an additional factor in her decision to leave Love It or List It.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
Kevin is a freelance writer at We Got This Covered. He's been writing and editing for various publications worldwide since 2013, mainly about movies, TV, and sports. He's had more than 2000 pieces of writing published. He loves to travel, watch movies (horror, superhero stuff, and '80s films are his favorites), and keep fit. Kevin has a degree in Business Management, once appeared on British TV quiz show The Chase, and regularly asks #KevsMovieQuestions on his X (formerly Twitter).
twitter Link to www.kevjstewart.com