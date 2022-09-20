Why did Lady Alicent look so uninterested with King Viserys in the middle of being intimate in ‘House of the Dragon’?

The relationship between Lady Alicent and King Viserys in House of the Dragon has been fun for fans to watch as it continues to evolve. The relationship has been full of ups and downs. This is really stemming from the fact that Lady Alicent and Princess Rhaenyra were once best friends.

In episode four, after a conversation with Princess Rhaenyra, Lady Alicent and King Viserys become intimate together. However, during their time, Lady Alicent is clearly not there and not caring about the moment. She appears to be staring blankly at the ceiling the entire time. Why did she look so uninterested in King Viserys?

There are many reasons to why Lady Alicent was clearly so uninterested in King Viserys during their time being intimate together. For one, she clearly does not find him attractive. This marriage was arranged by her father with his hopes to join the royal family. Earlier in the day, Lady Alicent and Princess Rhaenyra were having a conversation about family and children.

Lady Alicent started off thinking that she was in love with the idea and was so happy that she was doing what she was doing. Princess Rhaenyra then talked about how she is able to have a free life and does not feel that she is trapped inside the castle all day. Princess Rhaenyra was telling Lady Alicent that she did not feel like she wanted a life where all she was made for was having kids and caring for them.

After having this conversation with Princess Rhaenyra, Lady Alicent has a look like she’s thinking about what was said. It would appear that Lady Alicent is really in thought and processing this during their intimate moment, as she does not want that life. In episode five, Lady Alicent starts to attack Princess Rhaenyra for having an intimate moment with Ser Criston and lying about it.

Although lying is clearly wrong and not a good thing, Lady Alicent is perhaps feeling jealous of Princess Rhaenyra. She is able to go about and have intimacy with people she actually finds attractive. Meanwhile, Lady Alicent is stuck with someone she does not find attractive. Lady Alicent is stuck with a man that her father set up her up with in the hopes of his own gain.

This might have been a tipping point, not that she was lied to, but that Lady Alicent is jealous of Princess Rhaenyra.