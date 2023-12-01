Why did Rachel Recchia leave ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ season 9?

After failing to find her perfect match as a contestant on season 26 of The Bachelor and the lead of season 19 of The Bachelorette, Rachel Recchia still found herself a single woman after her journey on season 9 of Bachelor In Paradise, despite pursuing a relationship with men like Sean McLaughlin, Brayden Bowers, Tanner Courtad, and more during her time in Mexico.

On the November 30 episode of the beloved competition series, Rachel opted not to hand out her rose during the fourth rose ceremony of the season, ultimately leaving in tears, but fans of The Bachelor franchise have just one burning question — given that she was guaranteed safety that night, why did she decide to self-eliminate?

Keep scrolling to find out what happened…

Photo via ABC

Before Rachel decided to leave the beach once and for all, two more contestants on Bachelor In Paradise season 9 departed from the show. These contestants were Blake Moynes and Tyler Norris, who self-eliminated just moments after their respective relationships with Jess Girod and Mercedes Northup came crumbling down.

While connections were starting to fizzle out, things appeared to be smooth sailing between Rachel and Jordan Vandergriff, an ex-boyfriend of hers whom she went on a one-on-one date with just a few days prior to the rose ceremony. Telling Jordan “there is no one else I would rather give my rose to,” things quickly took a turn as soon as Mercedes Northup became a single woman.

Because of this, Jordan decided to shoot his shot with Mercedes, causing the Iowa native to give him her rose as soon as the rose ceremony rolled around. To Rachel’s surprise, Jordan and Mercedes were seemingly attached at the hip, causing her to run out of the rose ceremony and into the arms of host Jesse Palmer, admitting that she wanted to leave the show once and for all.

“I think I might need to go,” the former Bachelorette shared with Jesse. “When I came down those steps, I told myself if there was a point where I knew I needed to go, I would go… It’s going to be so hard but I think I know that this is that moment.”

Given that she had exhausted her options on the beach, Rachel had nobody to give her rose to that night, with the only two remaining men being former fling Brayden Bowers and newbie Taylor Pegg. Nonetheless, she is pleased with her Bachelor In Paradise experience, sharing her true thoughts with the camera as she departed from Mexico.

“Even if I’m not leaving with anyone, for me Paradise has been just being able to stand on my own two feet for the first time,” Rachel gushed. “It’s just been the most amazing experience and I’m just happy, but it’s sad because it’s ending.”

Fans of The Bachelor franchise can stream season 9 of Bachelor In Paradise on Hulu to see Rachel Recchia’s journey on the beloved competition series from start to finish.