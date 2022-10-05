Why did Teddi leave ‘Bachelor in Paradise?’ her surprise exit, explained

All’s well isn’t what ends well for Bachelor in Paradise contestant Teddi Wright. The 25 year-old former Bachelorette contestant was the cause of a tense moment in the October 4 episode when she unexpectedly quit the competition. Just as things were looking up, too.

Things came to a screeching halt after Teddi accepted a rose from former Bachelor contestant Andrew Spencer, 27. Privately, she expressed doubt in her and Andrew’s relationship due to the fact she wasn’t “all over” him, especially compared to what she was seeing unfold with her fellow contestants. “I really do like Andrew,” she said. “But I don’t think we’re in the same place as some people that are coupling up a bit more.” She expressed a willingness to “stay open to the process,” but that’s when Rodney Matthews entered the picture.

Looking to pursue her, Rodney caused an unforeseen amount of excitement inside Teddi, who immediately noticed the juxtaposition in feelings between Andrew and Rodney. This in and of itself pushed her over the edge, as it was Andrew she came to Mexico to fall in love with, not Rodney.

“I definitely want to get to know Rodney… I think I am concerned about Andrew. Sometimes I think I’m not as affectionate as he would want me to be [or] as affectionate as I am in other relationships… And I think Rodney getting here has made that clear to me, so I have been feeling kind of bad about that. I’m just really confused.”

Teddi pulled Andrew aside, admitting to him that he was the only reason she came to Mexico. “I really didn’t want to come,” she said. “I came because I wanted to meet you,” to which Andrew said, “I want it just as bad as you…I feel like you’re going to make me better. … [But] I don’t want to force nothing.”

Eventually, it was all too much for Teddi to handle and before even seeing what might happen between her and Rodney, or even her and Andrew, she retreated to her bedroom and packed her bags. “I feel so bad. Like, I just want to go now. I know you wanted me to find love here and I get that, but, like, I’m just not. I want to go. … I’m not going in there and doing a big goodbye with everyone.”

Not everyone is pleased with her handling of the situation, with some fans on Twitter believing she simply put too much pressure on herself and others having difficulty understanding how having a connection with Rodney and not Andrew was a bad thing, and why it was grounds for throwing it all away. Then again, love is anything but uncomplicated, and it’s clear the whole thing was simply too much for Teddi to manage.

New episodes of Bachelor in Paradise air every Monday and Tuesday on ABC at 8 pm ET.