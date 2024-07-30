Why didn’t Nicole and Mahmoud appear at the ’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After’ tell-all?

Content warning: This article references domestic violence. Reader discretion is advised.

Recommended Videos

The three-part, tell-all finale for season eight of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? was unlike anything the franchise had seen before. In a twist to the format, the couples featured in the season lived together under one roof ahead of the in-studio tell-all, hosted by Shaun Robinson — and sparks flew, to say the least. With added alcohol, awkward reunions, and sharing close quarters — it wasn’t long before fights broke out throughout the shared home.

There was one noticeable absence, however; Nicole and Mahmoud, the Egyptian-American couple who featured in the series, whose storyline completely evaporated from the season long before the final episodes. Their disappearance was never explained on the show, which awkwardly danced around addressing the subject.

What happened with Nicole and Mahmoud on Happily Ever After season eight?

Nicole and Mahmoud’s appearance on the eighth season of Happily Ever After? was relatively brief in comparison to the other couples’, but it was certainly impactful in terms of their storyline in the franchise, which began on the fourth season of another spin-off, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

While The Other Way showcased Nicole moving to Mahmoud’s home country of Egypt, Happily Ever After saw a role reversal where, in an attempt to “save” their marriage — as Nicole put it — Mahmoud would be moving to the U.S., where Nicole resides, in Los Angeles, California. Nicole had returned to her home country after the two had separated, and Mahmoud’s move to the States was a gesture meant to lead to reconciliation.

Soon, however, as shown on Happily Ever After, old issues from before their separation that once lay dormant became re-activated quickly after the couple were reunited. The pair had an explosive argument when Mahmoud discovered alcohol in Nicole’s home, which is typically disallowed in the Islamic faith that he follows, although recent convert Nicole maintained that she kept it on-hand for guests only.

Mahmoud’s suspicions regarding his wife, however, were not quashed. He later suspected that Nicole was being unfaithful, and threatened to formally divorce the American — leading to a semi-separation where Mahmoud slept on an air mattress — as revealed in their final appearance on season eight.

In the last episode, Mahmoud claimed Nicole was drunk after she had come home late, and maintained that she was cheating, asking to see her phone. As the fight failed to find a resolution, Mahmoud informed Nicole that he wanted a divorce, as they were at the point of no return, and later revealed that he planned to return to Egypt permanently.

Why did Nicole and Mahmoud not take part in the tell-all reunion?

Host Shaun Robinson briefly addressed Nicole and Mahmoud’s absence in the first episode, at the start of the in-studio tell-all. Robinson simply stated that the two would not be taking part in the reunion, and wished them the best of luck. No reason was given as to why they were absent.

However, what we do know is that Mahmoud was arrested in February 2024 for a domestic violence charge, after an altercation with Nicole — although apparently no formal charges were brought. This would be reason enough to drop the couple from the tell-all, though per In Touch Weekly, a source close to production claims it was filmed in February 2024, before Mahmoud’s arrest.

It’s more likely that Nicole and Mahmoud voluntarily declined to appear or were asked not to return, rather than being dropped due to recent circumstances. The couple’s last appearance on the season was in May 2024 — around three months (or 12 episodes) before the season actually ended — pointing towards an exit from the series during its production, and long before the arrest occurred.

Even if the two had decided to divorce, other couples on the season, such as Liz and Ed, remained on the show after splitting up – often appearing on the series from opposite sides of the country. Whether the couple decided to leave the series of their own accord, or the film crew no longer filmed them after a certain time, is more unclear.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1.800.799.SAFE (7233), or text “START” to 88788 for safe, confidential support.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy