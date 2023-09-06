Why does Ahsoka only use one lightsaber against other Jedi?

It's one of the biggest surprises in the new episode, apart from *that* other one.

Warning: This episode contains spoilers for episode 4 of Ahsoka.

Star Wars fans watching the Disney Plus series Ahsoka were surprised by the titular character’s change in fighting style in the fourth episode. Throughout Ahsoka‘s first three episodes, in addition to her other television outings, the character of Ahsoka Tano’s signature style of combat has always involved two lightsabers.

Canonically, the character practices Jar’Kai, a discipline where Jedi wields two lightsabers — whether the Jedi uses two combined lightsabers, or two separate lightsabers used in unison. In the new episode, however, Ahsoka has seemingly ditched the discipline, and fans were quick to point out this change.

I was watching the #Ahsoka trailer again because when she fights Baylan & the inquisitor she only uses one lightsaber. Some people thought it was because she lost the other one, but here you can see she still has it attached to her belt. pic.twitter.com/YLyZAvMmTQ — Jesse Tano (@Ahsokalivesss) July 16, 2023

In episode 4, Ahsoka faces off once more with the Inquisitor Marrok, having been unsuccessful in their last battle in episode 2. This change, as described in Space’s review of the episode, “facilitates some crystal-clear callbacks to The Force Awakens, with Sabine going all Finn – her courage is there, but her technique isn’t”.

In the end, the decision by Ahsoka to change up her fighting style proved successful, as she managed to kill Marrok this time around. Characterization-wise, the moment is a turning point for Ahsoka, where she learns from her failures of the past, leaving her comfort zone to become more adaptable in the face of obstacles.

When Ahsoka faces off with Baylan Skoll, her willingness to change her fighting style proved somewhat successful, as she manages to retrieve the map she had sought through their initial lightsaber duel, before severe burns force her to let go. Skoll was ultimately victorious in the confrontation, pushing Ahsoka off a cliff and into the ocean while her guard is down.

In the final scene of the episode, Ahsoka is reunited with Anakin Skywalker in the World Between Worlds, a realm existing outside of time and space, in an afterlife of some sort. Previously, Darth Sidious described the World Between Worlds as a “conduit between the living and the dead,” meaning Ahsoka will likely confront her most traumatic memories of her past when faced with her former Master, particularly the events of Order 66.

Ahsoka’s use of one singular lightsaber marks a visual example of the character evolving, but her failures towards the end of the episode highlight the long road she has ahead of her. The use of one lightsaber against other Jedi in particular shows that Ahsoka is willing to change, but her limitations will become more clear when she examines her relationship with Anakin.