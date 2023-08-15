Why everyone should be Team Steven in ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’

Where is the love for Steven Conklin on this season of The Summer I Turned Pretty?

Every day, there are TikTok videos flooding our For You page asking whether viewers of the hit Prime Video series are Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah, but the real gem of The Summer I Turned Pretty, Belly‘s snarky older brother, always seems to be hidden in the shadows.

In season one, Steven made some questionable decisions, to say the least. After hooking up with Belly’s best friend (despite being in a relationship), gambling away his savings, and more, Steven had a pretty unfavorable reputation according to The Summer I Turned Pretty fans once the show’s inaugural season came to a close.

After leaving Cousins Beach and taking his senior year to work on himself, Steven is back and better than ever for season two, emerging as one of the best characters this time around.

Regardless of whether you are Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah, keep scrolling to see why Steven Conklin is one hundred percent boyfriend material.

Steven is smart

Photo via @thesummeritp on Twitter

Who knew that Steven is a secret genius?

At the very beginning of The Summer I Turned Pretty‘s highly-anticipated second season, viewers find out that Steven is not only attending Princeton University in the fall, but he is also the valedictorian of his school. Because of this, the academic weapon took the stage and gave a heartwarming graduation speech to his class within episode one, subtly referencing the impact Susannah had on his life.

“There are times when it feels like the world is happening to you, but remember that you are also happening to the world, so don’t wait. Make what you want happen because tomorrow isn’t promised, so you better make [freakin’] sure that you are living today.”

Ready to leave high school and his hometown behind, Steven has big things on the horizon!

Steven is hilarious

Photo via @thesummeritp on Twitter

Girls love a man who can make them laugh, and Steven is seriously as funny as can be.

Throughout both seasons of The Summer I Turned Pretty, Steven has not been afraid to be himself, taking on two elaborate dance numbers that allowed his personality to really shine through, grooving to some chart-topping hits: “I Like That” by Bazzi and “Party in the USA” by Miley Cyrus.

Aside from his top-notch dance moves, Steven is known for cracking jokes right and left. Be sure to pay close attention when watching this season of The Summer I Turned Pretty to catch his hilarious one-liners — you will not want to miss them!

To top it all off, his lock screen is a photo of himself. Does it seriously get funnier than that?

Steven cares for his family

Photo via @thesummeritp on Twitter

While Steven is known for teasing Belly and excluding her from hanging out with him and the Fisher brothers, deep down he has a strong love for his little sister, regardless of whether or not he likes to show it off.

In fact, Sean revealed in an exclusive interview with Teen Vogue that the reason he was intrigued by the character of Steven was because of the brother-sister bond he and Belly have throughout The Summer I Turned Pretty.

“I just kind of fell in love with his character. I think he has such a big heart, and I relate to his relationship with Belly a lot, with my own relationship with my younger sister. It really helped me connect and understand the character off of two sides without even getting a script… That brother-sister dynamic, I think, is so important for Steven, and it really is an outlet for him to show how much love he has in him.”

Seriously though, did you see how he comforted Belly during the infamous prom scene? Steven is the brother we have always wanted, and we are sure that caring nature would translate into a relationship.