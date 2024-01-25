Why is Bobby leaving ‘Queer Eye?’

Every generation needs an iconic quintet and ours had Queer Eye‘s Jonathan, Antoni, Karamo, Tan, and Bobby. Yes, “had”, because interior designer extraordinaire Bobby Berk is leaving the show after season 8.

Queer Eye‘s latest season premiered on Netflix on Jan. 24, 2024, to a cloud of online gossip surrounding the reasons for Bobby’s departure. The 42-year-old announced his exit on social media back in November of 2023, telling fans “It’s not been an easy decision to be at peace with, but a necessary one.” He thanked the viewers and everyone featured on the show for their love, trust, and support, and promised he’d be back with new projects soon.

Why did Bobby decide to leave Queer Eye?

Despite the outpour of love from Bobby’s fellow Fab 5 cast mates following his announcement, there were reports that the reality television stars were not getting along by the time the decision was made. A decision that came from Bobby and not Netflix.

US Weekly cited an insider when revealing that Bobby’s lack of commitment to the show led to resentment from the rest of the cast. “There were many challenges with scheduling [and] there was a loss of interest from Bobby filming the show,” the source said, adding that “his heart was not in it and the rest of the cast started to resent him because of that.” They also mentioned the Queer Eye team’s desire to bring in “fresh blood.”

The split seems to have been amicable, at least publicly. Karamo, Jonathan, and Antoni all expressed their love for their parting co-worker in the comment section of Bobby’s Instagram publication. The culture expert said he’d be at “Netflix’s door and emails telling them you can’t leave,” while the chef reminded everyone they would be “#foreverthefab5 indeed, and don’t forget it.” Grooming guru Jonathan opted for three red heart emojis. The one noticeable absence was stylist Tan France, who does not follow Bobby on the platform, and vice-versa.

What’s next for Bobby?

Bobby has been teasing exciting future ventures. On TikTok, he reassured those who’ve requested a Bobby-centered show that they’re being heard and that “it’s happening.”

The interior designer is now splitting his life between the U.S. and Portugal, where he recently moved with his husband Dewey Do, calling the Southern European country “Home sweet home” in an Instagram post. “We live here part-time,” he told a fan in the comment section of another collection of photos from his time in the seaside region.

It sounds like the beloved Texas native, who became a favorite among Queer Eye fans for doing all the heavy lifting on the show, has got his hands full at the moment. And, like every boy band who has split in the past, we will be first in line when the Fab Five inevitably go on a reunion tour in their 70s when the Netflix money runs out.