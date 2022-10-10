Why is everyone online talking about a negroni sbagliato with prosecco in it, and why is ‘House of the Dragon’ to blame?

House of the Dragon has given us plenty of discourse for us to sink our teeth into. As we approach closer and closer to the first season’s sure-to-be climactic conclusion, we’re left to ponder many things. How will the overwhelming tension between Rhaenyra and Alicent pan out? What chaos will Daemon bring to King’s Landing? When will Ser Criston Cole infuriate audiences next?

Yet, the latest topic source to come from House of the Dragon is something absolutely no one could have predicted, especially not those behind the show: A negroni sbagliato with prosecco in it.

Where does the ‘negroni sbagliato with prosecco in it’ meme come from?

Just like any great cocktail recipe, the mixologist’s delight has stemmed from… HBO Max’s TikTok account?

Yep, in a TikTok posted by the service ripped from a YouTube video, House of the Dragon stars Olivia Cooke (Alicent Hightower) and Emma D’Arcy (Rhaenyra Targaryen) are interviewing one another in an effort to help fans get to know more about the two actors behind Westeros’ biggest frenemies.

Cooke pulls out a question that reads “What’s your drink of choice?” to which D’Arcy utters those now immortal words flooding the internet.

Now it’s not the uniqueness of the cocktail that has everyone riled up, though it should be noted that a negroni sbagliato — Italian for “mistake” — inherently has prosecco in it instead of the usual gin, so D’Arcy needn’t have added that extra ingredient.

No, it’s the way D’Arcy says it to Cooke that has sent everyone into a frenzy because of that undeniable chemistry. Tautology has never sounded so sexy.

Naturally, due to the fact that no-one has ever uttered those words sounding quite so sexy, the drink has taken on a life of its own. Many people took to TikTok to share that they ordered the drink over the weekend, while many bartenders have documented making the now infamous beverage.

Of course, this is the internet we’re talking about, and the phrase itself has also morphed into something completely different on Twitter, which was frankly to be expected.

“what do you wish for rhaenyra?”

How to make a negroni sbagliato with prosecco in it

Now, as you’ve probably inferred, the negroni sbagliato is merely a twist on the much more famous negroni. The core ingredients are still the same, except you swap the gin out for some prosecco.

You’ll otherwise need some Campari, Vermouth, ice, and some fancy schmancy orange twists to make sure you’re living your ultimate Westerosi fantasy.

Mix it all together, and you know what the drink looks like?

