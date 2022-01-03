Why is Joe Gatto leaving ‘Impractical Jokers?’

Beloved American comedian Joe Gatto has officially announced that he will be leaving the popular comedy series Impractical Jokers to pursue newly-prioritized fatherhood commitments following a separation from his wife of nine years, Bessy Gatto.

Gatto took to Instagram and informed Impractical Jokers fans about his effective-immediate departure. In the Instagram post, he wrote: “Alongside my friends, I’ve devoted a decade of my life to building this franchise and couldn’t be prouder of what has been accomplished. However, due to some issues in my personal life, I have to step away. Bessy and I have decided to amicably part ways, so now I need to focus on being the best father and co-parent to our two incredible kids.” Joe and Bessy have a six-year-old daughter and a four-year-old son together.

Additionally, Gatto addressed the Impractical Jokers fans for their persistent support and dedication. “To all of the amazing fans, thank you for allowing me to make you laugh with Jokers,” he continued. “They say that laughter is the best medicine, and I hope I’ve been able to provide some of that over the last decade. Seeing you laugh has been my own medicine, particularly in these weird and difficult times we find ourselves.” In the post, Gatto pinpointed the reason for his departure, saying that he and Bessy would be amicably splitting.

Ever since the comedic reality show debuted in 2011, Joe has starred alongside his other Jokers Sal Vulcano, James Murray, and Brian Quinn. It is with a heavy heart that he leaves them behind, but he assures fans that the series will continue to provide laughs with or without him.

In addressing his co-stars, Gatto said, “Outside of my family, my relationships with Murr, Q and Sal have been the most important in my life. I know they will continue to make the world laugh. And even though the four of us are the ones who you all see, this show is only possible due to the hard work of the talented crew members who work behind the scenes. I am very thankful to have worked with each and every one of them.”

Posted to Sal Vulcano’s Instagram, the remaining Jokers addressed Gatto’s exit from the series. They wrote: “After all these years together, we never imagined making Impractical Jokers without Joe. While we are saddened to see him go, we want to keep making people laugh, keep our relationship with the Impractical Jokers fans going, and keep working with the members of our team that we consider family.”

To close out the heartwarming post, Sal, Q, and Murr — as they are lovingly known — reassured disheartened followers that “with the support of our fans, we’ll get back to making a new chapter of Impractical Jokers in January.”