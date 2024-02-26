Coming off of back-to-back wins as a coach on The Voice — winning season 23 with Gina Miles and season 24 with Huntley — fans of the beloved competition series were stunned to see that Niall Horan would not be reprising his role as a coach for season 25.

The judges panel for The Voice has experienced quite a bit of shake up from season 24 to season 25. Both John Legend and Reba McEntire will return as coaches, however, Gwen Stefani and Niall Horan will be replaced by Chance the Rapper and Dan + Shay, leaving fans of the beloved competition series with just one burning question: Why would this back-to-back champion call it quits?

To see why the former One Direction member will not return to The Voice for season 25 — which premieres tonight (February 26) at 8pm ET/PT on NBC, with next-day streaming on Hulu — just keep scrolling…

Why is Niall Horan leaving The Voice?

While it is unclear why exactly the “Nice To Meet Ya” singer is stepping away from the hit competition show, fans of both Horan and The Voice have deduced that it is as a result of his touring schedule for 2024.

This week, Horan officially embarked on his worldwide tour in support of his third studio album, titled The Show — which features hits like “Heaven,” “Meltdown,” “The Show,” and more — hitting venues all across Europe, Oceania, North America, and beyond. The tour began on February 20 in Belfast, Northern Ireland, and is set to conclude on September 3 in London, England, leading avid The Voice viewers to believe that this tour interferes with the filming schedule for the show.

When his tour comes to a close, will Horan ever return to The Voice? We will just have to wait and see…

While his good looks and charisma will be greatly missed on our television screens, season 25 of The Voice will debut tonight at 8pm ET/PT on NBC, with next-day streaming on Hulu. Dan + Shay will be joining the judges panel for the very first time — swiveling around in a never-been-seen-before double chair — already making this season a must-see. We seriously cannot contain our excitement!