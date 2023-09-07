Why Shin Hati from ‘Ahsoka’ is so popular

The star of ‘Ahsoka’ might really be the new force wielding blonde

The new Disney Plus series Ahsoka, which is already halfway finished, has introduced a new character named Shin Hati that has quickly become a favorite among many Star Wars fans.

So, why is this Shin Hati so popular?

There are many reasons, but some may just tell you she looks cool. After all, Star Wars is not exactly filled with blonde-haired women. Brunettes rule the galaxy — from Princess Leia to Rey to Amidala — and not a single blonde-haired woman has played anything close to a main role in a live-action Star Wars movie or show. Even non-human characters, like Ahsoka herself, are more prominent than spotting a blonde in Bespin. This certainly helps Hati’s uniqueness but there is so much more to her than just the look.

Hati is played by Ivanna Sakhno who adapts a demeanor similar to Billy Corgan in the Smashing Pumpkins video “Ava Adore.” She has a very methodical slow walk, almost a brooding stride while piercing her eyes into the soul of her opposition, which makes you pretty fearful for them.

She’s in control. She never seems to lose it and is not lacking in true confidence. She never speaks with throw-away words. Thus, when she talks, everyone listens because she only speaks when it’s necessary. This subtle method of being commanding in speech means she doesn’t even need to speak loudly or flamboyantly.



God bless whoever casted Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati & God bless the person who created Shin Hati, her character design etc. THEY COOKED EVERYTHING UP IN THE MAKING😩😭🔥🔥🔥 #ShinHati pic.twitter.com/HnixoCtZQ8 — Shinigami•Silver (@Nacht_Silver) September 1, 2023

She is the female version of Boba Fett, at least in terms of how he was portrayed by Jeremy Bulloch. Both Fett and Hati have slow calculated movements, limited dialogue, are in control of the situation, and are someone you feel like always gets the job done.

Hati, however, is an apprentice of Baylan Skoll, and not a master nor on her own. Though, she is certainly more than just an apprentice, because she seems fully prepared for anything and capable of doing whatever is required.



She and Skoll aren’t necessarily a part of the dark side either. In fact, Sakhno has been careful what to call her character and refers to her as a “Force-wielder,” which makes one wonder if there is a possibility that Hati could be fighting for something good.

It all adds to the mystery surrounding the character and, ultimately, being so mysterious only helps her popularity. Ahsoka is not a perfect show, so it’s quite nice of Disney to give us such a perfect character within said show.

Some might even say the show should be called Shin Hati and not Ahsoka, but surely she and Ahsoka will duel at some point, right?

Regardless, there is one thing every Shin Hati fan is hoping for and that’s simply that the character survives this series because the Star Wars galaxy deserves more Shin Hati.