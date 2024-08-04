Why was ‘Doctor Who’ episode starring Huw Edwards removed?

Huw Edwards is a 62-year-old Welsh former journalist, presenter, and newsreader. He was previously the BBC’s third-highest-paid on-air personality and the broadcaster’s highest-paid newsreader, having been the lead presenter of the late-evening news show BBC News at Ten from 2003 to 2023.

Recommended Videos

Having been employed by the BBC since 1984, Edwards had become a fixture in their coverage of major political and royal events. Amongst other significant moments, he announced Queen Elizabeth II’s death, presented coverage of her funeral, and anchored the broadcast of King Charles III’s coronation.

In 2006, he was credited for a role in an episode of Doctor Who, which, of course, airs on the BBC. The events of the episode “Fear Her,” which featured a girl who could make things disappear by drawing them, occurred in London on the day of the 2012 Summer Olympics opening ceremony.

One scene in the girl’s bedroom shows a laptop playing a news report about the event, and Edwards’ voice can be heard providing commentary. When the girl draws the crowd attending the stadium, they all vanish, prompting Edwards to say, “My God, what’s going on here? The crowd has just vanished, right in front of my eyes. It’s impossible. Bob, can we go to you in the box? Bob? Not you too?”

When David Tennant’s Doctor inevitably appears, Edwards spots him and says, “Nobody has any idea who he is.” When the Time Lord even more inevitably saves the day, returning the crowd to the stadium, Edwards comments, “They’ve reappeared! It’s quite incredible. And a mystery man, we’ve no idea who he is, has picked up the flame. It’s more than heat and light, it’s hope and it’s courage and it’s love.”

That episode has now been removed from the BBC’s streaming service, BBC iPlayer, but why?

Why was Huw Edwards’ episode of Doctor Who removed from BBC iPlayer?

Image via BBC

A major story in the British media of late has been Huw Edwards pleading guilty to three counts of having indecent pictures of children (as per Reuters).

In July 2023, Edwards was suspended by the BBC after he was named as the presenter at the center of sexual misconduct allegations (as per The Guardian). Edwards was accused of having paid a teenager more than £35,000 since they were 17 years old in return for “sordid images.” However, South Wales Police and the Metropolitan Police found no evidence of criminal conduct.

Edwards’ wife, Vicky Flind, issued a statement on his behalf stating her husband was “suffering from serious mental health issues” and “receiving inpatient hospital care, where he will stay for the foreseeable future.” Flind also asked for privacy for her family.

However, the newsreader resigned from the BBC in April 2024, and in July 2024, he pleaded guilty to the despicable crimes. He will be sentenced in September.

Former top BBC anchor Huw Edwards — who led coverage of major events including the announcement of Queen Elizabeth’s death — pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent pictures of children https://t.co/GGU4bqq6lf pic.twitter.com/MdXqBXXYKV — Reuters (@Reuters) July 31, 2024

As a result, the BBC — which has an unfortunate history of employing pedophiles, from Jimmy Savile and Stuart Hall to Chris Denning and Chris Langham — began to sever ties with Edwards, and that included removing the Doctor Who episode featuring his voice cameo (as per the Independent).

The broadcasting giants have come under fire from television license payers after it was revealed Edwards received £480,000 ($620,000) in salary during his suspension, with £200,000 ($255,000) of that coming in the five months after they were made aware of his arrest (as per Deadline).

It’s an unfortunate situation, to say the least, but at least the BBC is removing material in which Edwards appeared. Now, here’s hoping he receives the punishment he deserves when his hearing begins in September 2024.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy