Why was Jaimee Neale demoted in ‘Below Deck Down Under’ season 2?

On the second season of Below Deck Down Under, Stewardess Jaimee Neale was only brought onto the Northern Sun super-yacht recently, but her career and future onboard are already in jeopardy. Jaimee was brought on to replace Laura Bileskalne after her victim-blaming comments towards Margot Sisson, as well as her own sexual misconduct towards Deckhand Adam Kodra, resulted in her firing by Captain Jason Chambers.

While maintaining her role in the Stewardess position, Jaimee was knocked down from Second Stewardess to Third Stewardess by Chief Stewardess Aesha Scott, after she failed to impress in her first few days on the job. Jaimee’s former position was then granted to Margot Sisson, who had recently been at the receiving end of former Second Stewardess Laura.

Jaimee’s demotion was likely in large part due to her romantic involvement with Deckhand Culver Bradbury, who was already in a flirtation of sorts with Kitchen Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph. Aesha had already told Jaimee not to go out of her depth so early into her time on the yacht, or make any enemies or cause awkward situations on board if they can be avoided.

As shown throughout the Below Deck series, any feud among two crew members spreads through the ship like wildfire, causing huge divisions within the crew as a whole. What was likely worse for Chief Stewardess Aesha was not Jaimee’s decision to get involved with a co-worker, but a deliberate defiance of an order. For Aesha, demoting Jaimee will keep her in line and likely prevent any further disobedience.