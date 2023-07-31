If you were growing up during the ’90s, odds are you watched Home Improvement at some point. The Tim Allen-led sitcom was a monster hit, introduced the world to Pamela Anderson’s acting abilities, and, now, it is back in the news thanks to star Zachery Ty Bryan’s latest alleged crimes.

A new Entertainment Weekly article confirms Bryan is facing charges of felony assault. Apparently, police were called to his home after a dispute between a male (Bryan) and a female who has not been named. Bryan was previously arrested for similar charges in 2020 and, in 2021, he pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor accounts in exchange for other charges being dropped.

Further conditions imposed on him as a result of this incident included three years of bench probation along with participation in a batterer intervention program and having no contact with the victim. It is not known now if this latest alleged incident constitutes a breach of those conditions, and, in a previous report from The Hollywood Reporter, Bryan called the incident overblown, blamed many of his recent struggles on alcohol, and said the financial scam many have accused him of running is truly legitimate.

Whether he will get it together remains to be seen. For now, it looks like Allen’s previous arrest for smuggling cocaine, which he got out of by providing the names of other dealers, is tame by comparison, and Bryan has not run into any criminal charges as a result of the financial issues people are mad at him for, which reportedly include claims he was asking women for money on Bumble while being Faye’s partner. The Tool Man from the show would certainly have strong words about this and. given how Bryan has previously touted his family values on Fox News, it is clear he is not always practicing what he preaches.