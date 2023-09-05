Will ‘Big Brother 25’ have a split house twist? Here’s how and why Feedsters think it will happen

Big BroChella and Dyre Fest have gone down in 'Big Brother' history, and fans are hopeful that they will be making a return this season...

Splitting the house during Big Brother 24 was arguably one of the most significant twists in the history of the franchise (for better or for worse), and Big Brother fans are eager to bring it back for season 25.

The split house twist debuted toward the end of season 24, separating the remaining houseguests into two respective groups: Big BroChella and Dyre Fest. Can you tell that Big Brother 24 was music festival-themed?

Michael Bruner and Terrence Higgins both won the Head of Household competition that week, giving them the opportunity to serve as the team captains for a schoolyard pick that will go down in Big Brother history. After the oh-so infamous draft was done, those who were a part of Big BroChella (consisting of Michael, Brittany Hoopes, Taylor Hale, Jasmine Davis, and Monte Taylor) remained inside of the Big Brother house, while those who were a part of Dyre Fest (consisting of Terrence, Kyle Capener, Alyssa Snider, Joseph Abdin, and Matt “Turner” Turner) lived in the back yard, ultimately causing two separate games to unfold as the week progressed.

At the end of the week, two separate eviction ceremonies took place, resulting in two houseguests — one from each side of the house — joining the jury. During Big Brother 24, Jasmine and Joseph were the two contestants who packed their bags at the end of the split house twist, ultimately shaking up the game as a whole.

While there have been dozens of double evictions over the years, the split house twist marked the first time in Big Brother history where viewers got to watch two separate games unfold, simultaneously breaking up alliances. “The Leftovers” was not the same after this one-of-a-kind twist!

Will Big Brother 25 have a split house twist?

Screengrab via CBS

There is no way to know whether or not Big Brother 25 will bring back the split house twist, however, fans of the hit competition series are hopeful, to say the least.

“This may be an unpopular opinion, but the split house twist last season is one of the best twists they’ve ever done. There’s the hiccup where production allowed Michael and Terrance to choose their sides of the house, rather than make it randomized, but still, it was shockingly a fantastic twist… I would definitely welcome the twist again, just randomized this time,” @jumpmanryan shared via Reddit, garnering quite a few responses from Big Brother fans worldwide.

“The sides of the house should be decided by alternating order of elimination in the HoH comp. 1st, 3rd, etc. to one side [and] 2nd, 4th, etc. to the other side, with the last 2 standing made HoH, and they have to battle it out for which side they get. 2nd place gets outside [and] 1st place gets inside,” @itwasdoofy suggested, and we like the sound of that!

On the other hand, @HelloAngstyFish proposed a different way that the split house twist could work this time around: “I think it could be interesting to have it be reward for the top competitors (indoors) and punishment for the worst competitors (outdoor). Maybe they tell them that the first one out will be outdoor HoH, and last one will be indoor HoH, and then everyone has equal amounts of ownership in determining whether they are inside or out based on how things are playing out (like if your enemy jumps off first in order to be Outdoor HoH you work really hard to be inside).”

Aside from simply wanting to bring back the split house twist (and having a multitude of ideas as to how it can be done more efficiently than last time), there is one thing raising suspicion from Big Brother fans and giving them hope that it could return this season.

“The two hour special episode next Wednesday can only mean a twist and I’m NERVOUS,” @Dida_D shared via Reddit, and several other viewers expressed their inkling.

“I thought maybe the Sunday episode had to be scrapped due to football, presidential address, etc. so they were doubling up on Wednesday, but that doesn’t appear to be the case,” @rcb8325 wrote, ultimately giving their contribution to the theory.

On the other side of things, some Reddit users think that this ominous two-hour episode of Big Brother is far too early to introduce the split house twist.

“If the split house rumors are true it would have to be in 2-3 weeks. No way it’s next week since it’s the last pre-juror. It also means that we would have jury battle back which is exciting,” @nintenplays26 shared.

What will this two-hour Big Brother episode consist of, and will the split house twist make its return? Tune into CBS on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8pm ET/PT, as well as Thursdays at 9pm ET/PT to see if this theory comes to life…