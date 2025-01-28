Will Billy Bob Thorton’s ‘Landman’ get a second season? All the signs point to yes

If the first season of Billy Bob Thorton’s Landman has you hooked, don’t worry: it looks like there will be a second season of the gripping Western drama from Paramount.

What is Landman about?

The series was created by Christian Wallace, the host of the Texas Monthly podcast Boomtown, and is written by Taylor Sheridan. Thornton stars as Tommy Norris, who works as a landman for an independent oil rig. Norris is nearly always battling one crisis or another, whether that’s due to lawsuits, working conditions that need to be improved, or something in his personal life.

When did Landman come out?

The first season of the show debuted on Paramount on January 12, 2025, and fans are already clamoring for more. Though the streamer has yet to confirm a follow-up series, there are encouraging signs (including the cast and crew’s stated enthusiasm) that make the possibility seem likely.

In a January 2025 interview with TheWrap, Thornton said, “I think Tommy’s driven to make it a success, but at the same time, scared s—tless right now, to take this on, and probably does not want to do it. He does not want to take any kind of an executive position. And I got a feeling, if there were a season 2 [another wink] that he’s going to drag a lot of the landmen into it.”

Who else is in Landman?

The show also stars Mad Men alum Jon Hamm as oil CEO Monty Miller and Demi Moore as his wife Cami. While attending the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, Moore made it clear that she would love to return to the character.

“It’s a very interesting world in the boomtown of Fort Worth, Texas. It’s kind of this subculture that we haven’t seen before, which is what I think Taylor does so well,” the actress told Deadline of the series. “I play an oil tycoon’s wife… lots of nice clothes. The substance of it is really exploring the issues around oil, petroleum, on all sides…and then of course there’s – as Taylor does so well – there’s delicious drama within and family dynamics.”

When will the second season of Landman begin filming?

Again, there has been no official confirmation that a second season will happen, but Thornton previously told Entertainment Weekly that if filming is to begin, it will probably be in February or March of 2025.

“I understand that if we’re going to do that, season 2, that it’s going to be sometime around February, March, somewhere in there,” Thornton said last year. “I mean, we’ll see. It just depends on how the chips may fall, you never know in this business. But if we do it, I think [we’re] going to try to do it around that.”



