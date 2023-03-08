Daredevil: Born Again is one of the most anticipated Marvel TV projects, with fans furiously speculating about what the show may feature. One massive point of discussion is how much this new show will take from the Netflix Daredevil show. We already know that Charlie Cox will reprise his role as the titular superhero. However, many fans are keen to learn if the villainous Bullseye will appear in the new show, as the Netflix show spent a lot of time setting up the character during its third season.

Will Bullseye return for Daredevil: Born Again?

It has not been announced if Bullseye will appear in the new show at the current time. Several sources have said that Daredevil: Born Again won’t follow on from the Netflix show, being a total reboot of the storyline.

For instance, in 2022, Charlie Cox told Screenrant:

“My instinct is based on the name of the show; it’s called Born Again. The fact that Kevin talks about it as being a season one, rather than a season four, my feeling is this is a whole new deal.”

So, if this is true, then the Bullseye story arc from the Netflix show won’t be canon to this new series. While this doesn’t rule out Marvel opting to do the storyline (or a twist on it) again, it feels unlikely they would reboot a show just to rerun one of the arcs.

Plus, it should be noted that the actor who played Bullseye in the Netflix series, Wilson Bethel, is currently in the legal drama All Rise. While the future of that show is currently up in the air, if it continues, it likely means that Bethel will struggle to film Daredevil: Born Again content, as the long-running regular role will take priority. Of course, Marvel could opt to recast the character. However, Bethel’s performance was very memorable, and most of the hype surrounding Bullseye is because of how Bethel played him. Plus, recasting that character would be risky as it could cause confusion due to Charlie Cox reprising his role.

However, several prominent leakers have announced that the character will return in this new series. MCU Source and @thewatcher_2099z tweeted, confirming that the character will return in late 2022.

CONFIRMED: Wilson Bethel’s Bullseye from Netflix’s Daredevil Season 3 will return in #Daredevil: BORN AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/Ec9TCkjGPM — MCU Source (@MCUSource) September 14, 2022

However, it should be noted that this wouldn’t be the first time trusted insider accounts have been incorrect or revealed to simply be making lucky guesses, so you shouldn’t bank on these rumors until Disney officially confirms it.